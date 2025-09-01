Gautam Adani-led THIS company shows interest in making stealth fighter jet AMCA

Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal and Zeishan Quadri over smoking room, Farhana Bhat hits Baseer Ali with...: Watch viral videos
INDIA
Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) will be capable of a multitude of missions, including air supremacy, ground-strike, Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses and electronic warfare missions. Gautam Adani-led Adani Defence & Aerospace has announced its intention to make the stealth fighter jets.
Gautam Adani-led Adani Defence & Aerospace has announced its intention to make stealth fighter jets. Confirming that it will participate in the Defence Ministry’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of the flagship company, said it is currently at the Expression of Interest (EoI) stage. He said, "So currently, the program is in an EoI stage, and all of us have to submit our responses by September 30. We are definitely going to put in our response for the AMCA programme."
Launched by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), AMCA is India’s most ambitious fighter aircraft development project. The DRDO has designed the AMCA as a twin-engine, fifth-generation stealth multirole fighter, which will be capable of air superiority, ground-strike, and electronic warfare missions. The AMCA will be made in such a way that it will be able to perform a multitude of missions, including air supremacy, ground-strike, Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD), and electronic warfare (EW) missions. It is intended to supplant the Sukhoi Su-30MKI air superiority fighter, which forms the backbone of the IAF fighter fleet. The AMCA design is optimized for low radar cross-section and supercruise capability.
Q1: Which company has shown interest in developing fifth-generation fighter jets?
Ans: Gautam Adani-led Adani Defence & Aerospace has announced its intention to make stealth fighter jets.
Q2: What is AMCA?
Ans: The DRDO has designed the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) as a twin-engine, fifth-generation stealth multirole fighter, which will be capable of air superiority, ground-strike, and electronic warfare missions.
