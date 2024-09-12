Twitter
Eastman Strengthens Leadership team, Charts Course for a New Future

Gaurs Group Conducts Live Lottery for 3X Over-subscribed project- Gaur NYC Residences

On Friday, 6th September 2024, Gaurs Group successfully conducted a lottery for its prestigious Gaur NYC Residences project.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 06:47 PM IST

Gaurs Group Conducts Live Lottery for 3X Over-subscribed project- Gaur NYC Residences
It was for the first time in the history of real estate that a private developer had to conduct live lottery on Youtube to finalize buyers for a project of 1200 units for which it had received more than 3000 applications. The lottery was conducted so as to be fair to all the applicants and to impart transparency to the booking process. The allotment day is scheduled from 8th to 10th September. To ensure absolute transparency in the lottery-based allocation process, the process was reviewed and monitored by independent consulting firm, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP. The event was telecast live on YouTube.

 

"The buyer's response to our new project _ Gaur NYC Residences was overwhelming. It speaks volumes about the Gaursons’ brand value and the trust we have won through sheer hard work, quality construction, timely possession and a transparent process. The allotment appointment draw marks a major step forward in this direction and brings Gaur NYC Residences close to reality for the customers. We are overwhelmed by the response of buyers to this new project, which is going to be one of the finest luxury projects of NCR," says Sarthak Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group. 

 

Gaur NYC Residences, featuring 1,200 luxury apartments, received expressions of interest (EOIs) from over 3,000 prospective buyers within 24 hours of receiving RERA approval. The project has a topline of close to Rs 3,000 crore and is strategically located on an 11.8-acre plot along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. It consists of 10 towers, each 32 stories high. The project's standout amenities include a 3 floor clubhouse inspired by Madison Square of an area of almost 60000 sq ft and a 118-meter-long swimming pool. These apartments reflect the modern buyer's desire for iconic residences.

 

 

 

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

