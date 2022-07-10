YouTuber Gaurav Taneja arrested: Know all about 'Flying Beast'and why he was held on his birthday

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja arrested

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Saturday after his followers gathered in large numbers at Sector 51 Metro Station to celebrate his birthday.

Taneja was first detained for violating the prohibitory orders imposed in Noida, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. He was later arrested for disobedience to order duly communicated by public servant.

Here are top updates on Taneja’s arrest:

Taneja was arrested under Section 188 for violating Section 144, which bans gathering of more than four people at public places. The prohibitory restrictions remain in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in wake of the upcoming festivals and the slight increase in COVID-19 cases.

Officials of Noida Metro Rail Corporation said that Taneja’s manager had booked a running metro train coach to celebrate his birthday. They said Taneja was informed that the capacity of the metro is 200 people — 50 people for each coach and that Section 144 was imposed in the district.

On Saturday, Taneja had posted a request on his Instagram page asking followers to gather at the metro station. Following this, thousands of followers turned up at Sector 51 metro station, resulting in rush and commotion. Taneja has over 3.3 million followers on Instagram.