INDIA

Gaurav Taneja offers help amid IndiGo flight cancelation, ready to ‘fly free’ but on THIS term

Amid IndiGo continued flight cancellations and delays, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja has expressed his readiness to fly an IndiGo flight for free if the airline is ready to fly by the new FDTL rules. His statement has come amid security concerns of passengers.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 06:52 PM IST

As IndiGo faces its worst crisis, it seems that someone has come to rescue India’s biggest airlines. One of India’s top YouTuber, Gaurav Taneja, has offered to fly an IndiGo flight for “free” but only when the airline follows the revised guidelines. In a social media post, the commercial airline pilot clearly stated that he was ready to fly an IndiGo flight for free in case the airline starts to follow the recently introduced Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). He made the statement emphasising on safety concerns.  

Expressing his willingness to volunteer, the ‘Flying Beast’ wrote on X, “Dear @IndiGo6E I am ready to fly for free. But on the New FDTL, want to keep passengers safe.” 

What steps has the airline taken amid the ongoing crisis? 

As the crisis does not seem to end, IndiGo officials have formed a Crisis Management Group (CMG) to monitor all matters related to the current situation. The CMG was constituted during the first meeting on December 4 and has been meeting daily to closely monitor all matters related to the current situation. On November 7, Sunday, CEO Pieter Elbers issued a fresh video message for passengers and employees in which he said that 'We're getting back.' He also said that IndiGo is recovering from recent disruptions and aims to operate about 1,650 flights on Sunday. The government directed IndiGo to process the refund and complete all pending refunds by 8 PM on Sunday. Following this IndiGo has processed refunds worth Rs 610 crore so far and delivered 3000 misplaced baggage.  

What do the new FDTL rules say? 

Of 2,300 daily flights, 7% were cancelled over 48 hours, with Delhi most affected, 235 flights were canceled in a single day. 

According to the new rules, which were introduced in two phases, in July and November: 

-The new rules are responsible for the duty, flight hours, landing limits and mandatory rest of the pilots. This is done to reduce the fatigue level in pilots and align them with global standards.  

-According to the Phase 2 rules, weekly rest of the pilots were increased from 36 to 48 hours, reshaped night duties to 00:00–06:00, lessened night landings per pilot from six to two, and restricted consecutive night duties to two. 

Why IndiGo failed to comply by new rules? 

The airline faced many issues at once, resulting in a massive failure. Reasons like high winter schedules, pilot shortages, and technical issues like A320 software glitches, led to long delays and heavy cancellations. Presently,  over 500 flights have been cancelled, with Delhi being the worst hit 

