FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Beyond the Swipe: Why SPARK Is Betting on Real-World Chemistry in Pune and Mumbai

Beyond the Swipe: Why SPARK Is Betting on Real-World Chemistry in Pune and Mumba

Batwara 1947 trailer: Sunny Deol vows to protect Shabana Azmi in Aamir Khan-produced Partition drama - Watch

Batwara 1947 trailer: Sunny Deol vows to protect Shabana Azmi

20 years of Omkara: 5 powerful dialogues that made Saif Ali Khan's Langda Tyagi legendary

20 years of Omkara: 5 powerful dialogues of Saif Ali Khan's Langda Tyagi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Gaurav Gogoi attacks Centre over anti-paper leak law, asks 'What changed after the 2024 law?'

Gaurav Gogoi accused the central government of failing to curb exam paper leaks, claiming that 44 of the 45 accused in the 2024 NEET-UG paper leak case have already secured bail.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 04:56 PM IST

Gaurav Gogoi attacks Centre over anti-paper leak law, asks 'What changed after the 2024 law?'
Gaurav Gogoi attacks the Centre over its 'seriousness' in stopping paper leaks. (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing attack on the central government, saying that 44 out of the 45 accused charge-sheeted in the case have been granted bail in the 2024 NEET paper leak case. During the discussion from the Opposition side on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill, Gogoi also questioned the effectiveness of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and said that another paper leak occurred two years later despite the law.

Gaurav Gogoi questions government's handling of 2024 NEET paper leak

''Now I want to place before the House the current status of the investigation into the 2024 NEET-UG paper leak. So that the country can understand how serious this government is about the massive corruption that took place in the NEET examination two years ago. With great regret, I want to point out that an article published in 2026 stated that out of the 45 people charge-sheeted in the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case, 44 have already been granted bail. This is the government's seriousness,'' Gogoi said.

Congress MP attacks anti-paper leak law, targets Dharmendra Pradhan

Criticising the former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his earlier remarks denying that the NEET-UG 2024 paper had been leaked, he added, ''Because even after bringing this law in 2024, the paper leaked again in 2026. If the law was so strong, how did such a massive paper leak happen just two years later? The unfortunate part is that even then, the Education Minister was Dharmendra Pradhan. When the 2024 paper leak became a national issue, do you know what Dharmendra Pradhan said? He said, 'Where has the paper leaked? There has been no paper leak.''

For those unversed, the proposed Bill aim to enhance the punishment for persons resorting to unfair means by increasing the term of imprisonment to not less than five years, which can be extended up to 10 years.

Earlier, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh began the debate on the amendments in the Bill, stating that the stricter changes will safeguard students' future.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Beyond the Swipe: Why SPARK Is Betting on Real-World Chemistry in Pune and Mumbai
Beyond the Swipe: Why SPARK Is Betting on Real-World Chemistry in Pune and Mumba
Batwara 1947 trailer: Sunny Deol vows to protect Shabana Azmi in Aamir Khan-produced Partition drama - Watch
Batwara 1947 trailer: Sunny Deol vows to protect Shabana Azmi
SVC63: Salman Khan hugs director Vamshi Paidipally on his birthday, fans say 'please title announce kardo'
SVC63: Salman Khan hugs director Vamshi Paidipally on his birthday
20 years of Omkara: 5 powerful dialogues that made Saif Ali Khan's Langda Tyagi legendary
20 years of Omkara: 5 powerful dialogues of Saif Ali Khan's Langda Tyagi
NEET to get tougher protection? Inside Public Examinations Amendment Bill, 2026
What is Public Examinations Amendment Bill, 2026? Will it protect NEET, UPSC?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement