Gaurav Gogoi attacks Centre over anti-paper leak law, asks 'What changed after the 2024 law?'

Gaurav Gogoi accused the central government of failing to curb exam paper leaks, claiming that 44 of the 45 accused in the 2024 NEET-UG paper leak case have already secured bail.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing attack on the central government, saying that 44 out of the 45 accused charge-sheeted in the case have been granted bail in the 2024 NEET paper leak case. During the discussion from the Opposition side on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill, Gogoi also questioned the effectiveness of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and said that another paper leak occurred two years later despite the law.

Gaurav Gogoi questions government's handling of 2024 NEET paper leak

''Now I want to place before the House the current status of the investigation into the 2024 NEET-UG paper leak. So that the country can understand how serious this government is about the massive corruption that took place in the NEET examination two years ago. With great regret, I want to point out that an article published in 2026 stated that out of the 45 people charge-sheeted in the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case, 44 have already been granted bail. This is the government's seriousness,'' Gogoi said.

Congress MP attacks anti-paper leak law, targets Dharmendra Pradhan

Criticising the former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his earlier remarks denying that the NEET-UG 2024 paper had been leaked, he added, ''Because even after bringing this law in 2024, the paper leaked again in 2026. If the law was so strong, how did such a massive paper leak happen just two years later? The unfortunate part is that even then, the Education Minister was Dharmendra Pradhan. When the 2024 paper leak became a national issue, do you know what Dharmendra Pradhan said? He said, 'Where has the paper leaked? There has been no paper leak.''

For those unversed, the proposed Bill aim to enhance the punishment for persons resorting to unfair means by increasing the term of imprisonment to not less than five years, which can be extended up to 10 years.

Earlier, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh began the debate on the amendments in the Bill, stating that the stricter changes will safeguard students' future.