Gaurav Gangwal – India’s One of the Best Cricket Analyst

A high-level cricket analyst Gaurav Gangwal is now a self-made entrepreneur.

He makes Cricket teams and offers his expert opinions on the game. Many Cricket fans across the country highly value his insightful analysis of player statistics and recent forms of the Cricketers, playing conditions, ground sizes, and others. He has created a Google App called “Gaurav Cricket Prediction” where he gives in-depth Cricket analysis. Gaurav has a whopping 1 Million followers and 100K+ users on Instagram, he is making a lot of money through social media as well.

He has mentioned that cricket is not just a sport but a religion in India. Whenever there is any cricket tournament, the fans from every nook and corner of the country go crazy for the sport. The game of cricket is said to be the most loved sport in today's time, there have been many sports platforms where people give their expert opinion about any particular game but other than doing this, he has made and owns his own platform to do so.

Gaurav Gangwal is known well for his analysis and previews of cricket matches, both domestic and international. He keeps his audience updated about every match through his own platform. Gaurav is a competent entrepreneur and is known as one of the best Indian cricket analysts of recent times.

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)