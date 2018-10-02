Gauhati University Results 2018: Gauhati University Result BA, BCom, BSc 2018 declared on gauhati.ac.in, guportal.in

Students awaiting Gauhati University BA, BCom, BSc semester results, can finally heave a sigh of relief. The Gauhati University BA, BCom, BSc (second and fourth semester) Results 2019 have been declared on their official website - gauhati.ac.in, guportal.in. Do not panic if the result page shows error while checking the result. Due to heavy traffic, the result page needs to be refreshed to obtain the results.

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

(i) Log on to the website - gauhati.ac.in, guportal.in

(iii) Enter the details such as roll number, semester name, etc.

(iv) Click to submit

(v) Results will be displayed

(vi) Take a printout for future reference

About Gauhati University:

Gauhati University (GU) was established by an act of the State Legislature, namely, the Gauhati University Act 1947 (Assam Act, XVI of 1947), of the Government of Assam in the year 1948. The University is funded by the University Grants Commission and the Government of Assam. Besides, various agencies of the Central and State Governments provide various grants and assistance for Research and other Academic activities. The University is in its 58th year of existence, and is the oldest, the largest, and the most premiere seat of higher education in the entire North Eastern Region of India.