First new 3AC economy coach train to operate between Delhi, Patna for festivals

To help people travel conveniently during Diwali and Chhath Puja, Railways have started the 'Gati Shakti' superfast special train which will be operated for the first time on Friday between Anand Vihar Terminal and Patna Junction in Delhi. This train will have air-conditioned third-class economy coaches.

In a statement, Railways said, "For the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush of passengers during ensuing festivals, Indian Railways is going to introduce a special train 01684/01683 Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna-Anand Vihar Terminal Gati Shakti Superfast Special train having a composition of 20 new 3 AC Economy coaches."

According to Northern Railway, 01684 Anand Vihar Terminal – Patna Junction Gati Shakti train will leave Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:10 pm on 29th, 31st October as well as 2nd, 5th and 7th November and will reach Patna Junction at 3:45 pm the next day. While returning, 01683 Patna Junction – Anand Vihar Terminal Gati Shakti Express will leave Patna Junction at 05:45 PM on 30 October, 1, 3, 6 and 8 November and will reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 9:50 AM the next day. This train will stop at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Varanasi, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, and Danapur stations on the way.

As per the new notification, the design and style of the train has been improved with seat number and fire retardant material and each coach has 83 berths, which is 11 more as compared to the existing third-class air-conditioned coaches. According to the Railways, the newly designed coach has comfortable staircase for middle and upper berths as well as air-conditioned 'vents' for all passengers, reading LED lights and USB charging sockets. Railways said that these coaches have also been provided with the facility to keep water bottles and 'foldable' refreshment tables.

These coaches have also been made differently-abled friendly. The toilets have been given a modern, elegant look which also offers passenger-friendly fittings.