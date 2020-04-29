'Gateway to appeasement': Yogi Adityanath's no-nonsense reply to Maharashtra govt's 'concern' over Bulandshahr killings

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday evening gave a precise no-nonsense reply to the Maharashtra state government's concern regarding the alleged politics of 'communalisation' around the killing of two priests in the Bulandshahr district.

Yogi said that under his leadership, an uncompromising rule of law betides Uttar Pradesh and that the Shiv Sena leadership should stop worrying about events that transpire in Uttar Pradesh and start worrying about Maharashtra more. Yogi also said that the Shiv Sena's 'concern' over the alleged communalisation shows their changed political views and attempts at 'appeasement'. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had called up Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday and expressed concern over the Bulandshahr killings. Thackeray had appealed that the incident should not be given a "religious colour."

For context, two sadhus of a Shiva temple in Bulandshahr - identified as Jagdish (55) and Sher Singh (45) of Pagauna village - were found murdered on Tuesday morning, police said. A man of the same village identified as Murari alias Raju who had an argument with the two over an alleged theft has been arrested by the police.

Taking to Twitter, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tagged veteran Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and directly asked him how condemning the barbaric killings of saints amounts to "politicizing" when the latter's actual concerns regarding the earlier Palghar Mob Lynching case shows the Shiv Sena's changing political priorities. Yogi regarded this as the "gateway to appeasement politics" for the Shiv Sena, a point that has been reiterated even by other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politicos against their former allies, ever since the Shiv Sena cut its long tie with the BJP and joined the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in a bid for power in Maharashtra.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the killing of priests in Uttar Pradesh should not be communalised like the Palghar incident in Maharashtra.

In Maharashtra's Palghar, a mob lynched three men - two seers and their driver - on April 16 when they were going from Mumbai in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral. According to reports, their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district where the three were dragged out of the car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were child-lifters.

The incident was given a communal colour with many on social media indulging in fake news that the accused were liked to another community. The police released the name of those arrested with state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asserting that both the attackers and victims were from the same community.