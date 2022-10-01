'Garibi, Ghotala, Ghapla...': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at PM Modi after 5G launch

PM Narendra Modi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, slammed the BJP on Saturday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G telephony services, saying people were already experiencing 5G's of 'garibi (poverty), ghotala (scam), ghapla (swindle), ghalmel (adulteration), and gorakhdhanda (unethical practices)' under BJP rule.

PM Modi launched 5G services on Saturday, promising ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones, saying it signals the start of a new age and gives a plethora of prospects.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "People are already getting 5G under the BJP rule: G = garibi (poverty), G = ghotala (scam), G = ghapla (swindle), G = ghalmel (adulteration) and G = gorakhdhanda (unethical practices)."

At the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 conference, the prime minister announced the start of 5G services in chosen locations. Over the following few years, the services will gradually expand to encompass the entire country.

Modi said that his government's strategy for 'Digital India' is built on four pillars: device cost, digital connection, data cost, and a digital-first approach.

The 5G telecommunications services aim to deliver seamless coverage, high data rates, reduced latency, and a highly dependable communications infrastructure.

The country's three major telecom providers each exhibited one use case in front of the Prime Minister to highlight the possibilities of 5G technology in India.

