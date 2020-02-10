Gargi College molestation case: FIR registered, HRD Minister promises strict action against culprits

The Delhi police on Monday registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with a case involving alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the Delhi University’s all-women Gargi College last week.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the college authorities. It was filed at the Hauz Khas police station under IPC sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The security guards at the college are also being summoned for questioning by the Delhi police.

According to the social media posts put out by the students of Gargi college at around 6:30 PM on February 6, a group of drunk men barged into the college premises and misbehaved with the college students and the security personnel failed to control the situation.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has summoned the Principal of Gargi College, Dr Promila Kumar, asking her to appear before it on February 12 at 2:00 pm.

Speaking on the issue, Principal of Gargi College, Dr Promila Kumar said, "We've set up a high-level fact-finding committee to meet with the complainants, eyewitnesses and any other person having relevant information."

"The committee will prepare, in a time-bound manner, a report of the complaints for submission to the Police, if complainants so desire. The students also have the option of approaching the ICC of Gargi College for confidential inquiry," she added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the alleged incident that happened in the college, saying that strictest punishment should be meted out to the culprits.

"The misbehaviour with our daughters at Gargi College is very sad and disappointing. This cannot be tolerated at all. The culprits should be punished and it should be ensured that the children studying in our colleges are safe," Delhi CM tweeted.

"It has come to our notice that some outsiders had entered the college, which is not right. The college administration has been asked to look into it," adding "Action will be taken against the culprits," Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said, addressing the issue in the parliament.