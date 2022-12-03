Gangster Raju Thet shot dead during gang war in Rajasthan's Sikar

File Photo

A gang war in Rajasthan's Sikar broke out which lead to gangster Raju Thet being shot dead. This incident took place in the Udyog Nagar area of Sikar. Raju Thet was shot dead by unknown miscreants near his house.

According to ANI, Raju Thet has been involved in crime for a long time and during the gang war, today he was shot dead. According to ANI footage, 4 people were involved in the firing, said Kunwar Rastradeep, Sikar SP.

Another man identified as Tarachand Jaat, who had sustained bullet injuries in the shootout by criminals, has succumbed to his injuries. He had come to meet his daughter who is residing in a hostel near the crime spot.