Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi was detained in the United States on Monday, according to TV reports. The arrest was made soon after the Mumbai Police requested Anmol's extradition after receiving confirmation from US officials that he was in the nation.

Anmol is accused of involvement in several high-profile crimes, including the Baba Siddique murder case. Additionally, he was charged in two cases that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed in 2022.

A Rs 10 lakh reward for information leading to his capture was recently announced by the NIA.

In addition, Anmol has been listed as a wanted suspect in relation to the April 14 shooting outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's Bandra flat.