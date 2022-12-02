BREAKING: Gangster Goldy Brar, mastermind of Sidhu Moose Wala murder, detained in California

Sidhu Moose Wala and gangster Goldy Brar (File photo)

In a recent big development in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, gangster Goldy Brar, who is reportedly the mastermind of the brutal killing of the singer, has been detained by the authorities in California, United States.

Goldy Brar, who is a gangster based in Canada, had taken the responsibility for murdering Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead by assailants while he was traveling in his car in the Mansa district of Punjab.

Brar had uploaded a social media post claiming responsibility for the killing, shortly after the Punjabi singer was declared dead, saying that he had orchestrated the murder as an act of revenge against Moose Wala, who was allegedly involved with a rival gang.