Gangster Goldy Brar has opened up on the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was gunned down in broad daylight on May 29, 2022. In a conversation with BBC World Service, Goldy Brar justified the killing, saying Moose Wala had committed "unforgivable" mistakes.

"In his arrogance, he [Moose Wala] made some mistakes that could not be forgiven. We had no option but to kill him. He had to face the consequences of his actions. It was either him or us. As simple as that", Brar told BBC.

The BBC released a two-part documentary series on the occassion of the late singer's birth anniversary on June 11. The documentary, which includes an audio interview with Brar, sheds light on Moose Wala's life, controversies and circumstances surrounding his assassination. However, the documentary's release sparked controversies, with the late singer's reaching court to suspend its screening.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Punjab's Mansa district while he was driving his black Mahindra That SUV. The singer was hit by 24 bullets was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Following his murder, Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster linked to the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed reponsibility for the same.

'When decency falls on deaf ears...'

According to media reports, Brar resides in Canada and has evaded arrest so far. In the BBC interview, Goldy Brar gave a detailed account of his grievances against Sidhu Moosewala. He claimed that Moose Wala had promoted a kabbadi tournament organised by the rival Bambiha gang, triggering conflicts with the Bishnoi syndicate.

Although an associate, Vicky Middukhera, later mediated talks, his subsequent murder in August 2021 reignited tensions, Brar recalled.

He further alleged that Moose Wala's friend and former manager, Shaganpreet Singh, plotted Middukhera's killing. However, Singh later fled India and is currently in Australia, as per reports. "Everyone knew Sidhu's role, the police investigating knew, even the journalists who were investigating knew. Sidhu mixed with politicians and people in power. He was using political power, money, his resources to help our rivals," Brar told the BBC.

"We wanted him to face punishment for what he'd done. He should have been booked. He should have been jailed. But nobody listened to our plea. So we took it upon ourselves. When decency falls on deaf ears, it's the gunshot that gets heard", he added.