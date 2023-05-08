Gangster Anand Mohan case: Why was he released from jail? SC to hear plea against his release today

Anand Mohan (File Photo)

The Supreme Court will hear the appeal on the release of former MP Anand Mohan, who was found guilty of the murder of Bihar DM G Krishnaiah on May 8, 2023. Anand Mohan was released from jail on 27th April. Uma Krishnaiah, wife of Dalit IAS officer G Krishnaiah challenged the order of the Bihar Government in the Supreme Court.

Now the petition for sending Anand Mohan to jail will be heard today (May 8). On April 27, around 6:15 am, the Bihar government changed the laws and freed Anand Mohan Singh from Saharsa Jail. The family of Krishnaiah objected to this and petitioned the court.

After this decision of the Bihar government, a lot of controversy has arisen. According to the source, Uma Devi, Krishnaiah's wife, requested that the Bihar government's order be revoked in her plea. She also questioned why the inmate was released if the death sentence had been changed to life imprisonment.

(Also Read: Uttar Pradesh accident: 10 dead, 15 injured after vehicles collide in Moradabad highway)

The 60-year-old woman started crying as she talked about losing her husband almost three decades before. “I didn’t even know about it (the release); someone from the society told me and it broke my heart, took away my peace of mind.”

“This is about all the civil servants and government officers and common people who will bear the brunt of criminals because they will do as they please as they no longer fear the repercussions. This will only encourage goons and thugs to take the law into their own hands; that is why mafia rules in Bihar. It was the same then, it is the same now.”

When Uma's husband passed away on December 5, 1994, she was 30 years old. Two days later, she went to Hyderabad and was given a flat in the Officers Transit Hostel at Begumpet. She had two daughters of ages 7 and 5 at the time. Her elder daughter Niharika is a bank manager currently and her younger daughter, Padma, is a software engineer.