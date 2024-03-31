Twitter
Ganganagar Rajasthan Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The voting date for the Ganganagar Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is set for April 19, marking Phase 1 of the electoral process.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 04:36 PM IST

The Election Commission of India announced the final schedule for the Ganganagar Lok Sabha Constituency election in Rajasthan, one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, on March 16. Voting and results for the Ganganagar Lok Sabha election will take place this year according to this schedule.

Ganganagar Constituency Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date

The voting date for the Ganganagar Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is set for April 19, marking Phase 1 of the electoral process.

Ganganagar Constituency Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Result Date

The counting and announcement of results for the Ganganagar Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 are scheduled for June 4.

Rajasthan Ganganagar Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

The notification of the election schedule kick-starts the process of filing nomination process for candidates from major political parties as well as independents. Some parties had already revealed their candidate lists before the polls were announced, while others revealed their candidates as the election progressed across phases. BJP has declared Priyanka Balan from the Ganganagar

As for the 2024 candidates list in Ganganagar Lok Sabha Constituency, Priyanka Balan from Bharatiya Janata Party is the prominent candidate. The candidate list will be updated as and when the candidates are announced.

Ganganagar Constituency Rajasthan Election past result

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Nihal Chand of the BJP emerged as the victor in the Ganganagar Lok Sabha constituency, securing 897,177 votes. In contrast, Bharat Ram Meghwal of the INC received 490,199 votes. Bharat Ram Meghwal suffered a defeat by a margin of 406,978 votes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

