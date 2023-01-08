All about Ganga Vilas: World's longest cruise tour from UP, Bihar to Assam via Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off, Ganga Vilas, longest cruise tour in the world, on Friday (January 13), Information and Public Relations Department of Uttar Pradesh has announced. Ganga Vilas is scheduled to be flagged off from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Assam's Dibrugarh via Bangladesh.
It is learnt that the Uttar Pradesh government is still to receive details of PM Modi's programme but the local authorities are making preparations for the big day.
Necessary isntrutions are given by Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma and District Magistrate S Rajalingam to the officials of Culture department, Tourism department and Inland Waterways Transport for the ceremony.
Things you need to know about Ganga Vilas cruise:
“The Ganga Vilas cruise will have foreign nationals and it will send a message to the people of the world on India’s tourism and this cruise will be very helpful in attracting tourists,” news agency ANI quoted Sunil Upadhyay, a resident of Varanasi, as saying.