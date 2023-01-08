Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

All about Ganga Vilas: World's longest cruise tour from UP, Bihar to Assam via Bangladesh

Ganga Vilas is scheduled to be flagged off by PM Narendra Modi from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Assam's Dibrugarh via Bangladesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

All about Ganga Vilas: World's longest cruise tour from UP, Bihar to Assam via Bangladesh
Ganga Vilas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off, Ganga Vilas, longest cruise tour in the world, on Friday (January 13), Information and Public Relations Department of Uttar Pradesh has announced. Ganga Vilas is scheduled to be flagged off from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Assam's Dibrugarh via Bangladesh.

It is learnt that the Uttar Pradesh government is still to receive details of PM Modi's programme but the local authorities are making preparations for the big day.

Necessary isntrutions are given by Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma and District Magistrate S Rajalingam to the officials of Culture department, Tourism department and Inland Waterways Transport for the ceremony.

Things you need to know about Ganga Vilas cruise:

  • Ganga Vilas cruise would sail on Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers.
  • After leaving from Varanasi, Ganga Vilas cruise will pass through Ghazipur, Buxar and Patna before reaching Kolkata.
  • Ganga Vilas will remain on Bangladesh rivers for 15 days before returning to India via Guwahati and will then reach Dibrugarh in Assam.
  • Ganga Vilas will also pass through Sundarban Delta and Kaziranga National Park.
  • Ganga Vilas will cover a total distance of 3,200 kms to complete the world’s longest voyage.
  • Ganga Vilas cruise will be flagged off by PM Modi from the jetty boarding point opposite to Ravidas Ghat.
  • The cruise will have a capacity of 80 passengers.
  • Ganga Vilas will complete its voyage in 50 days and will stop at more than 50 places, including some World Heritage Sites.

 “The Ganga Vilas cruise will have foreign nationals and it will send a message to the people of the world on India’s tourism and this cruise will be very helpful in attracting tourists,” news agency ANI quoted Sunil Upadhyay, a resident of Varanasi, as saying.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Christmas 2022: Trendy, fashionable, budget-friendly gifts to make you perfect Santa Claus for your loved ones
Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!
Sexy photos of Monalisa that proves Nazar star to be 'ultimate seductress'
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 568 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.