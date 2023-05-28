Reported By: | Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:56 AM IST

Ganga Expressway: UP's largest expressway set to complete 549 km journey between Meerut to Prayagraj in 8 hours

Ganga Expressway: Uttar Pradesh is witnessing rapid progress with the construction of the Ganga Expressway, a game-changer in transportation infrastructure. Spanning 594 km, this expressway will link Meerut to Prayagraj, passing through 12 districts of the state.

Traveling from Meerut to Prayagraj will become a breeze, as this expressway aims to reduce travel time to just 8 hours. With an ambitious target set by the Yogi government to complete the project before the 2025 Kumbh Mela, work is progressing at full speed.

The Ganga Expressway will serve as a vital lifeline, connecting Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, and Pratapgarh en route to Prayagraj. Notably, the expressway will feature a bridge over two mighty rivers, the Ganga and Ramganga, showcasing engineering marvels.

In a strategic move, Shahjahanpur will boast a 3.5 km airstrip on the expressway, facilitating the landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes. Moreover, the construction plan includes 18 flyovers and 8 road overbridges, enhancing seamless connectivity and easing traffic congestion.

The rural communities along the Ganges will experience unprecedented growth and connectivity through this project, fostering economic development and improving the quality of life. Industries will thrive, and people will reap the benefits of enhanced accessibility.

Designed for efficient travel, the Ganga Expressway will have a maximum speed limit of 120 km/h, ensuring swift and safe journeys for commuters. Toll plazas located in Meerut and Prayagraj will facilitate seamless passage and convenient transactions.

The Ganga Expressway is not just a road but a pathway to progress, connecting regions, empowering communities, and propelling Uttar Pradesh towards a brighter future.

Read more: Ganga Expressway: UP's largest expressway set to complete 549 km journey in 8 hours