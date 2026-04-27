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Ganga Expressway to have two main tolls, charges at 19 entry-exit points, check details

Under the project terms, the concessionaire will handle toll collection for 30 years through the designated plazas and entry-exit locations.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 27, 2026, 07:24 AM IST

Ganga Expressway to have two main tolls, charges at 19 entry-exit points, check details
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Special focus has been placed on toll mechanisms and access routes in this ambitious expressway plan. The corridor will feature two main toll plazas, while 19 entry and exit points have been set up across 12 districts, and vehicles passing through them will also be charged toll.

Adani Enterprises Limited played a key role in building the Ganga Expressway. The firm developed nearly 464 kilometres, around 80 percent of the total, from Badaun to Prayagraj. This portion has been divided into three sections: Badaun-Hardoi (151.7 km), Hardoi-Unnao (155.7 km), and Unnao-Prayagraj (157 km). The section from Meerut to Badaun has been built by RB Infra company.

Representative confirms DBFOT model

As the company representative said, "this expressway is based on the design, build, finance, operate and transfer model and it can be expanded to eight lanes in the future. Toll will be collected from the toll plazas and entry-exit points built under the project."

Under the project terms, the concessionaire will handle toll collection for 30 years through the designated plazas and entry-exit locations.

Ganga Expressway route

The Ganga Expressway is set to enhance east–west connectivity. It will cut travel time from nearly 12 hours to 6-8 hours and connect 12 districts, strengthening UP’s economy. The expressway will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, RaeBareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

The Expressway project will also provide direct high speed connectivity from National Capital Region. It will decrease travel time of goods and people substantially. The expressway project is also expected to give a boost to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc.

 

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