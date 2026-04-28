Ganga Expressway: PM Modi to inaugurate 6-lane highway connecting 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh, from Meerut to Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway at Meerut on April 29. It will provide seamless high-speed connectivity across North, Western and Eastern regions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway at Meerut tomorrow. The project, built at a cost of Rs 36,230 crore, is designed to provide seamless high-speed connectivity across the western, central, and eastern regions of the state.

Ganga Expressway- Features

The six-lane greenfield corridor, which is expandable to eight lanes. The expressway traverses 12 districts such as Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj.

Expressway inauguration amid enthusiasm

Meerut District Magistrate and Collector Vijay Kumar Singh on Tuesday said that there is significant public enthusiasm regarding the Ganga Expressway, noting that it will drastically improve connectivity to Prayagraj and the state capital, Lucknow. "...The Prime Minister's main program for the Ganga Expressway is scheduled for Hardoi district tomorrow...People are very happy that this expressway will improve connectivity not only between Prayagraj but also the capital Lucknow, saving them about two hours. As far as the trial run of the expressway is concerned, the riding quality and other aspects of our district are excellent. This government has built a world-standard road, and people are very happy with this government's work..." Singh told ANI.

Amrit Bharat Express

Additionally, PM Modi will flag off the Amrit Bharat Express connecting Ayodhya to Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) today. The train is expected to improve connectivity to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra, strengthening links between key religious destinations.

Ashutosh Chaurasiya, a senior loco pilot in Ayodhya cantt, highlighted key features of the train, stating that it has 22 coaches, fewer stoppages and significantly reduces travel time. He added that cameras have been installed in all coaches and that the train is equipped with engines on both ends, improving efficiency. He further noted that different pilots operate the train on different routes and schedules. "At times I operate the train, while on other days, another pilot takes charge," he said.

Gaurav Kumar Jaiswal, Chief Loco Inspector for the Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat route, added that LHB coaches have enhanced safety standards and significantly reduced the risk of accidents. Highlighting passenger amenities, he said that all coaches are equipped with cameras for women's safety and feature green toilets.

Jaiswal expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, calling the development a major boost for Ayodhya and passengers travelling to other states. He said the advancements reflect substantial progress in the railway sector.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)