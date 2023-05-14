Search icon
Ganga Expressway: Meerut-Prayagraj through 10 districts in 7 hours; check route, timeline, top speed

The government wants to open the brand new Rs 36,000 crore expressway before the mega event of Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in 2025.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

Work is moving ahead of schedule at the 596-km Ganga Expressway being constructed in Uttar Pradesh. UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is closely monitoring the progress of the e-way project. Officials are hopeful of meeting the deadline for the Ganga Expressway of December-end 2024, a year ahead of the planned original timeline of December 2025.

The government wants to throw the brand new Rs 36,000 crore expressway open before the mega event of Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in 2025. Developers of the expressway have been asked by the UP government to complete the project by the end of 2024. They have been promised incentives to meet the new deadline, as per latest media reports. Work on the project is moving forward swiftly with a quarter of the earthwork finished in 5 months.

The expressway between Meerut and Prayagraj will cover 12 districts in UP including the source and destination districts. Ganga Expressway will pass through (from Prayagraj side) Pratapgarh, Raebareli, Unnao, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Budaun, Sambhal, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Meerut.

The expressway’s starting points will be from Soraon in Prayagraj district on NH-19 and Bijauli Village near Kharkhoda in Meerut district on NH-335. The Ganga Expressway will be the second longest in India. The route of Ganga Expressway will be (from Meerut side): Bijauli (Meerut)-Chandner (Hapur)-Mirzapur Dungal(Amroha)-Nagla Baraha (Budaun)-Binawar (Budaun)-Dari Gulau (Shahjahanpur)-Ubariya Khurd (Hardoi)-Iksai (Hardoi)-Raiya Mao (Unnao)-Sarson (Unnao)-Terukha (Raebareli)-Naudhiya (Pratapgarh)-Judapur Dandu (Prayagraj). 

The expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from current 11-12 hours to just 6-7 hours. The top speed for the 6-lane greenfield expressway will reportedly be limited to 120 kmph.

