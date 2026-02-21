FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ganga Expressway launch date announced; 594 km route to halve travel time between Meerut-Prayagraj, check route

The 594-km-long Ganga Expressway will be inaugurated soon as the construction work has been completed. It will connect Meerut in West UP with Prayagraj in East UP and cut the travel time to half. An airstrip is also constructed for emergency landing of IAF aircrafts.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 21, 2026, 08:25 PM IST

The 594-km-long Ganga Expressway will be inaugurated soon as the construction work has been completed. India's longest expressway will likely be launched in Uttar Pradesh between March 25 and 31, and is one of the ambitious project of the UP government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as per Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). The authority also said that the state government would approach the Prime Minister's Office to invite Narendra Modi for the inauguration ceremony. 

The expressway's foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in December 2021, after which construction gathered pace. Built at a cost exceeding Rs 36,200 crore, the expressway is being regarded as one of Uttar Pradesh's most ambitious infrastructure projects. 

According to officials, the crucial pre-testing of the trial runs and toll management has been successfully completed, with authorities expecting to officially begin vehicular movement and toll operations by April 1 this year, aligning with the start of the 2026-27 financial year to strengthen revenue generation. 

Ganga Expressway route

The Ganga expressway will start near the Bijauli village in Meerut, and will connect Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj, opening a direct high-speed link between eastern and western UP. The expressway will pass through 12 districts, including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj, and is expected to boost development across the region. 

The expressway is expected to ease travelling by cutting travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from around 12 hours presently to its halve by six to seven hours. 

At its Shahjahanpur stretch, a 3.5 Km long air strip has been constructed for the purpose of emergency take off and landing of Indian Air Force planes. Last year, a range of IAF aircraft, including Rafale, SU-30 MKI, Mirage-2000, MiG-29, Jaguar, C-130J Super Hercules, AN-32, and the MI-17 V5 helicopter, participated in the "land and go" drills. 

Airstrip for emergency landing

The Ganga Expressway has been designed to not only accommodate the usual road traffic but can potentially facilitate both day and night landings of fighter jets on it's airstrip, making it the first such such in the country. Before the operation of this airstrip, emergency landing drills have been already conducted on the Lucknow-Agra and Purvanchal expressways, but they allowed only daytime operations. 

