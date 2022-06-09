Ganga Dussehra 2022: Date, shubh muhurat and significance of this festival

File photo

Ganga Dussehra is also known as Ganga Gangavatara/Jeth Ka Dussehra and this year, it is being celebrated on Thursday, June 9, 2022. It is a festival celebrated in honour of the River Ganga (Ganges).

It is one of the major festivities observed in India in the honour of Goddess Ganga who is also popular as Gangavataran.

The day is celebrated to mark the descent of Ganga on Bhumi (Earth). Ganga Dussera is celebrated on the tenth day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing Moon) of the Jyestha month, as per the Hindu calendar.

Significance

Ganga Dussehra signifies the potential of sacred Ganges to purify the ten sins which are related to actions, speech, and thoughts. It is believed that when the devotees worship Goddess Ganga on this day then they get relieved from their present and past sins as well as also attain salvation.

Ganga Dussehra 2022 Shubh Muhurat:

The tenth day of Shukla Paksha is falling in Hasta Nakshatra and there is also Vyatipat Yoga on this day. The shubh muhurat is as follows:

Starts at 8:21 am on 9th June

On 10th June till 7:25 pm

Celebrations on Ganga Dussehra

It is most popularly celebrated in the states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, with the famous cities like Rishikesh, Haridwar, Varanasi, Patna, Garhmukteshwar and Prayagraj where devotees take holy dips and meditate.

Devotees also perform Pitra Tarpan for their deceased forefathers and their salvation on the day of Ganga Dussehra.