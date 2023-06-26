Gang extorting money under guise of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, crime syndicate busted in Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (File photo)

The Punjab Police on Sunday said that it has busted an extortion module, which was exploiting the name of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with the arrest of one of its members from Mohali.

The arrested accused, identified as Vishal Kumar, 19, a resident of Maloya in Chandigarh, was working at a local salon.

Police have also recovered a .32 bore pistol along with two cartridges from his possession.

AIG Ashwani Kapur said following several reports of extortion attempts and threatening phone calls made by an individual claiming affiliation with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the police had launched an investigation into the matter.

After intelligence gathering, the police teams were able to identify Vishal Kumar and his aide Kashmir Singh, alias Bobby, of Patiala as the prime suspects, he said.

He said following inputs, the teams raided possible hideouts of suspects identified and have arrested Vishal Kumar from TDI Wellington City, when he was going to meet Kashmir Singh, who was suspected to have taken shelter in the area.

However, Kashmir Singh could not be arrested and the teams are searching for him to to arrest him, the AIG said. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had also attacked the owner of SKULL club in Mohali on May 11 to extort money from him, he added.

