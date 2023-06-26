Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Gang extorting money under guise of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, crime syndicate busted in Punjab

An extortion racket was being operated in Punjab under the guise of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, associating with the notorious gangster to spread fear.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 01:09 PM IST

Gang extorting money under guise of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, crime syndicate busted in Punjab
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (File photo)

The Punjab Police on Sunday said that it has busted an extortion module, which was exploiting the name of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with the arrest of one of its members from Mohali.

The arrested accused, identified as Vishal Kumar, 19, a resident of Maloya in Chandigarh, was working at a local salon.

Police have also recovered a .32 bore pistol along with two cartridges from his possession.

AIG Ashwani Kapur said following several reports of extortion attempts and threatening phone calls made by an individual claiming affiliation with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the police had launched an investigation into the matter.

After intelligence gathering, the police teams were able to identify Vishal Kumar and his aide Kashmir Singh, alias Bobby, of Patiala as the prime suspects, he said.

He said following inputs, the teams raided possible hideouts of suspects identified and have arrested Vishal Kumar from TDI Wellington City, when he was going to meet Kashmir Singh, who was suspected to have taken shelter in the area.

However, Kashmir Singh could not be arrested and the teams are searching for him to to arrest him, the AIG said. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had also attacked the owner of SKULL club in Mohali on May 11 to extort money from him, he added.

READ | 'Apologise or else...': Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi issues fresh threat to Salman Khan

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’
In pics: Ananya Panday exudes Barbie vibes in pink one-shoulder dress
Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
School summer vacation: UP extends holidays for govt, primary, upper primary schools; check dates here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.