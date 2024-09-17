Twitter
Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Traffic advisory issued in Mumbai, Pune for Anant Chaturdashi, check road closures, diversions

More than 24,000 police personnel will be deployed for immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi, the tenth and final day of the Ganpati festival in Mumbai on Tuesday, an official said on Monday.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 08:34 AM IST

Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Traffic advisory issued in Mumbai, Pune for Anant Chaturdashi, check road closures, diversions
Representational Image
On the 14th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, Ganesh Visarjan is celebrated by ardent devotees, who help end the 10-day Ganesh Utsav festival. This day, which coincides with Anant Chaturdashi, is when Lord Ganesha's idols are submerged in water. 

Devotees take part in elaborate processions to bid their adored deity goodbye and promise to welcome him back the next year. Ganesh Visarjan is being celebrated in India today (September 17, 2024). 

Ganesh Visarjan 2024 Date: September 17, 2024.
Chaturdashi Tithi starts at 03:10 pm, September 16, 2024.
Chaturdashi Tithi conclusion: 11:44 am, September 17, 2024.

The Ganesh Visarjan, an important religious event, especially in Mumbai and Pune, will also see major traffic diversions in the cities. 

More than 24,000 police personnel will be deployed for immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi, the tenth and final day of the Ganpati festival in Mumbai on Tuesday, an official said on Monday.

Drone surveillance will be in place at important immersion sites such as Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar, Bandra, Juhu, Versova, Powai Lake, and Madh Island, the official said.

More than 24,000 police personnel, including nine additional commissioners of police, 40 deputy commissioners of police, and 56 assistant commissioners of police, will be deployed in the city to prevent untoward incidents, he said.

Given the possible traffic snarls, as faithful throng roads in large numbers to witness the immersion processions, the city police will create a 'green corridor' for seamless movement of vehicles and connectivity between eastern and western suburbs, he said.

The corridor will be for essential and emergency services and those travelling for emergencies, he said, adding that Coastal Road will also remain open for 24 hours. Talking to the media on Monday, joint commissioner of police Satyanarayan Choudhary said the city police are on high alert to prevent any law and order issues.

At least 12 old bridges on the Central and Western Railway lines are in dangerous condition. Ganesh mandals have been advised to take precautionary measures while using them and to avoid crowding at these places.

Mumbaikars should remain alert during this period, not fall prey to rumours, and contact the police in an emergency, officials have said.

The list of areas to remain closed for vehicles in South Mumbai includes Nathalal Parekh Marg, Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg, and Captain Prakash Pethe Marg. Vehicle use will also be restricted on Mahapalika Marg outside the CSMT railway station. 

The other prohibited roads in Kalbadevi are

JSS Road
Baba Saheb Jaykar Road
Caswasji Patel Tank Road
Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road
Nanubhai Desai Road
Sant Sena Marg
Vitthalbhai Patel Road
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road
Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli Naka
NM Joshi Marg
Swatantraveer Savarkar Marg in Dadar
Damu Anna Date Marg in Kandivali
LT Road (Don Bosco Junction to Borivali Jetty Road

Motorists have been asked to use the Dr BA Road, Sir JJ Flyover, Lalbaug Flyover Bridge, and the Coastal Road.

The Pune Police has also announced traffic diversions and road closures which started in a phased manner from 7 am today. The affected roads include Laxmi Road, Chhatrapati Shivaji Road, Tilak Road, Shastri Road, Kelkar Road, Bajirao Road, Kumthekar Road, Ganesh Road, Jangli Maharaj Road, Karve Road, Fergusson Road, Bhandarkar Road, Pune-Satara Road, Solapur Road, Prabhat Road, Bagade Road, and Guru Nanak Road.

(With PTI inputs)

