Ganesh Visarjan 2022: No Plaster-of-Paris idols to be immersed in Delhi water bodies, check other rules here

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began in the nation's capital, and with them came rules for the immersion of idols established by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

The government will fine anybody who is seen submerging an idol in the Yamuna because the toxins released by the idols harm the river and impair the purity of the water body.

The government has mandated the construction of artificial ponds in various areas so that worshippers may submerge their sacred statues. The immersion of the idols will take place only in those areas selected by the authorities.

Guidelines for residents -

It is illegal to submerge an idol constructed from POP in any of Delhi's waterways.

It is recommended that all worshippers be careful while the idols are submerged in water.

Flowers, ornaments, paper, etc., used in worship must be removed from the idols before they are drowned.

Encourage worshipers to submerge their biodegradable or clay idols in a bucket at home.

The community service group may construct a man-made pond in the park.

Biodegradable items may be composted to the maximum degree possible following immersion.

Guidelines for local authority