Ganesh Visarjan 2022: No Plaster-of-Paris idols to be immersed in Delhi water bodies, check other rules here

Sep 02, 2022, 06:58 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began in the nation's capital, and with them came rules for the immersion of idols established by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).
The government will fine anybody who is seen submerging an idol in the Yamuna because the toxins released by the idols harm the river and impair the purity of the water body.
The government has mandated the construction of artificial ponds in various areas so that worshippers may submerge their sacred statues. The immersion of the idols will take place only in those areas selected by the authorities.
Guidelines for residents -
- It is illegal to submerge an idol constructed from POP in any of Delhi's waterways.
- It is recommended that all worshippers be careful while the idols are submerged in water.
- Flowers, ornaments, paper, etc., used in worship must be removed from the idols before they are drowned.
- Encourage worshipers to submerge their biodegradable or clay idols in a bucket at home.
- The community service group may construct a man-made pond in the park.
- Biodegradable items may be composted to the maximum degree possible following immersion.
Guidelines for local authority
- Man-made ponds should be constructed by urban local bodies (ULBs) in close proximity to residential areas.
- Vehicles are subject to examination upon entry to ensure they are not transporting any banned idols.
- Everyone who is making idols without a licence or registration from the ULB should be subject to enforcement measures from all zones.
- Appropriate penalties ought to be applied to the perpetrators.
- Advertising eco-friendly idols through the media (print, broadcast, and outdoor displays like billboards and balloons) will help spread the message among their fans.
- It's important to sort all biodegradable trash before bringing it in for composting.
- Because of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja celebrations in the nation's capital, these guidelines have been issued.