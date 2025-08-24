Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Central Railway’s BIG step for Mumbai–Madgaon Vande Bharat; Extra relief for travellers this festive season, know how

The Indian Railways has offered facilities for passengers, and to ensure their comfort, it has increased the number of coaches on the Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat train. The train with extended coaches will run during the last week of August.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 08:12 AM IST

Central Railway’s BIG step for Mumbai–Madgaon Vande Bharat; Extra relief for travellers this festive season, know how
Central Railways increased the number of coaches on the Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat train
As the festival season is ongoing, and Ganesh Chaturthi will start in a few days, the Indian Railways has offered facilities for passengers and ensured their comfort by increasing the coaches of the Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat train. Coaches of the Mumbai CSMT to Madgaon Vande Bharat Express (train number 22229/22230) have been temporarily increased from 8 coaches to 16 coaches. The decision came amid the arrangements that the railways make for passengers during festival time. Passengers increase from the last week of August, especially due to the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

What will be the new schedule of Mumbai CSMT to Madgaon Vande Bharat?

Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai CSMT to Madgaon with train number 22229 will now run with 16 coaches on August 25, 27, and 29. Vande Bharat Express from Madgaon to Mumbai CSMT with train number 22230 will now run with 16 coaches on August 26, 28, and 30. The coaches have been increased to accommodate more passengers, ensuring a comfortable and convenient travel experience, especially during the festive rush.

The Vande Bharat Express train is run and maintained by the Central Railway (CR) zone. In a statement, Central Railway said: “For the convenience of passengers, Central Railway has decided to temporarily augment Train No. 22229/22230 Mumbai CSMT–Madgaon–Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express from 8 coaches to 16 coaches.”

What is the ticket price of the Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express?

The Central Railway has increased the prices for its Vande Bharat service on this route for these specific dates. The price for AC Chair Car: Rs 1,835 and for Executive Chair Car it is Rs 3,375. The Central Railway has urged passengers to plan their journey, especially during the festive time, well to cut off the rush and hassle, keeping in mind the new arrangements.

When is the Ganesh Chaturthi festival 2025?

This year, the festival will start on August 27. 

