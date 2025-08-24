Cristiano Ronaldo creates landmark moment for Al Nassr in Saudi Super Cup, becomes first player in football history to achieve…
Centre give clearance of Rs 700000000000 to Defence Ministry, India to begin negotiations with Germany to build six P-75I submarine under Project...
65-year-old man from Bihar among five killed in New York tourist bus crash; Police releases names of other deceased
Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel ignite buzz after unfollowing each other on Instagram; is Isha Malviya the cause of their rift?
Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate makes BIG claim on Shreya Iyer's Asia Cup snub, says 'closed door talks led to...'
After calling Meet and Greet Thalaivar contest fake, Rajinikanth’s team makes U-turn, confirms event is valid
Major Boost for South India: Bengaluru-Chennai expressway to cut travel time to 2 hours, set to be completed by...
Meet woman who is as beautiful as any actress, studied 7-8 hours daily to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at the age of 22, currently posted in...
Central Railway’s BIG step for Mumbai–Madgaon Vande Bharat; Extra relief for travellers this festive season, know how
Greater Noida Horror: Woman set ablaze over dowry, husband arrested; son reveals, 'They slapped her before setting her on fire using...'
INDIA
The Indian Railways has offered facilities for passengers, and to ensure their comfort, it has increased the number of coaches on the Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat train. The train with extended coaches will run during the last week of August.
As the festival season is ongoing, and Ganesh Chaturthi will start in a few days, the Indian Railways has offered facilities for passengers and ensured their comfort by increasing the coaches of the Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat train. Coaches of the Mumbai CSMT to Madgaon Vande Bharat Express (train number 22229/22230) have been temporarily increased from 8 coaches to 16 coaches. The decision came amid the arrangements that the railways make for passengers during festival time. Passengers increase from the last week of August, especially due to the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai CSMT to Madgaon with train number 22229 will now run with 16 coaches on August 25, 27, and 29. Vande Bharat Express from Madgaon to Mumbai CSMT with train number 22230 will now run with 16 coaches on August 26, 28, and 30. The coaches have been increased to accommodate more passengers, ensuring a comfortable and convenient travel experience, especially during the festive rush.
The Vande Bharat Express train is run and maintained by the Central Railway (CR) zone. In a statement, Central Railway said: “For the convenience of passengers, Central Railway has decided to temporarily augment Train No. 22229/22230 Mumbai CSMT–Madgaon–Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express from 8 coaches to 16 coaches.”
ALSO READ: Railways’ Big Update: Passengers can now book Vande Bharat train tickets online even 15 minutes before departure, know how
The Central Railway has increased the prices for its Vande Bharat service on this route for these specific dates. The price for AC Chair Car: Rs 1,835 and for Executive Chair Car it is Rs 3,375. The Central Railway has urged passengers to plan their journey, especially during the festive time, well to cut off the rush and hassle, keeping in mind the new arrangements.
This year, the festival will start on August 27.