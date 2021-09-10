Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins today, know state wise rules and restrictions on celebrations

Headlines

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Watch: YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted sweating out with his new gym partner, video goes viral

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted sweating out with his new gym partner, video goes viral

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation

10 common myths about diabetes

Top 10 richest cricketers in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Manipur viral video, terrorist threatens to target EAM Jaishankar & HM Amit Shah, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 21

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

HomeIndia

India

Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins today, know state wise rules and restrictions on celebrations

For Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharashtra has imposed several restrictions to avoid festival-related gatherings and processions over the next ten days.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 10, 2021, 12:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amidst COVID-19 restrictions, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin today. For the second consecutive year, the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival began in a low-key manner on Friday in Maharashtra and other parts of India owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The usually large-scale celebrations took a back seat amid COVID-19 restrictions and protocols.

Maharashtra which is among the worst COVID-19 affected states in the country has imposed several restrictions to avoid festival-related gatherings and processions over the next ten days. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced fresh COVID-19 restrictions for the celebrations which began on Friday.

Maharashtra

The darshan of Lord Ganesh at community pandals has been banned across the state.

Only online 'darshan' and live telecasts from pandals have been allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, not more than ten people (who have to be fully vaccinated) will be allowed to bring in the idols at pandals.

For home, a maximum number of five people will be allowed to bring in the idols to the respective homes.

Idols installed at pandals cannot be more than 4 feet high and those installed at home can be a maximum of two feet high.

The administration has put restrictions during immersion of the idols as well.

Mumbai

Police have imposed Section 144 in Mumbai, where Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from September 10 to 19.

Public celebrations of Ganesh Utsav have been curbed in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and fear of the third wave.

As per official orders, no processions of Ganpati will be allowed and more than five persons cannot gather at a place.

Devotees in the city will have to take the darshan of Lord Ganesha online and they cannot visit mandaps across the city. 

Pune

This year all Ganesh mandals will do the immersion at their pandals, Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve said on Thursday.

As per official orders, people can use 'mobile visarjan' or immersion vans for the immersion of the Ganesh idols.

Andhra Pradesh

The state government has decided not to allow Ganesh pandals and immersion processions this year due to COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged all the people to celebrate festivals from their homes and avoid gatherings.

The ban on festivals, religious and political gatherings will persist till October 31, as per the state government.

CM Stalin asked people to stay safe during this festive period and avoid crowded places while following all the COVID-19 restrictions.

Telangana

Telangana High Court directed the state government to not allow idols of Lord Ganesh, made from plaster of Paris, to be immersed in Hussainsagar lake in Hyderabad.

The court has also asked the state government to construct special rubber dams for the immersion of eco-friendly idols.

After the order came, the markets in Hyderabad witnessed an increased demand for eco-friendly Ganesh idols.

Karnataka

The state government last week released the guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The government has allowed the celebrations only in districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate is less than 2%.

Only eco-friendly Ganapati idols are allowed to be installed in the state, as per the state government orders.

Not more than four feet tall Ganesha idol can be installed anywhere in the state.

Not more than 2 feet tall Ganesha idol allowed to be installed inside homes across Karnataka.

No processions are allowed. Immersion is only allowed in mobile immersion tanks or tubs.

Uttar Pradesh

The state government has advised the citizens to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home only, and not install idols in public places.

All COVID-19 protocols should be followed during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the government order said.

(With ANI Inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy aka Peaky Blinders' Tommy Shelby; he hates interviews and doesn't own smartphone

Varun Dhawan trolled for biting Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during Bawaal promotions, netizens call it ‘absolutely ridiculous’

Sector 153, Noida: Hottest Real Estate Address With ACE Group’s Projects

Project K is officially titled Kalki 2898 AD; Prabhas' messiah gives Dune vibes in first look of dystopian sci-fi saga

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' 'buy 1 get 1' offer, what it means for 36 lakh shareholders

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE