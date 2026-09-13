Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Know puja date, city-wise visarjan timings and significance

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 is almost here. Ahead of the big day for millions, check the date, tithi, puja muhurat, visarjan, and significance of the festival.

One of the most awaited Hindu festivals in India, particularly in Maharashtra, is Ganesh Chaturthi, when homes and pandals come alive with the arrival of Lord Ganesha. From beautifully decorated idols to devotees dancing on dhol beats, the festive processions and emotional farewell during visarjan fill the streets with colour, music and devotion.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 14, when Bappa will be welcomed into homes and pandals where devotees offer prayers and seek his blessings before bidding him farewell after several days. Here is everything you need to know about the date, tithi, puja muhurat, visarjan, and significance of Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

How is Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated?

Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, will be celebrated on Monday, September 14, 2026, when devotees will install Lord Ganesha's idol. While some devotees keep Bappa at home for one and a half days, others follow traditions of three, five, seven, or 10 days.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Tithi and Puja Muhurat

The Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 7:06 AM on September 14 and continue until 7:44 AM on September 15. Devotees perform Ganesh puja during the Madhyahna period, which is an auspicious time.

City-wise Ganesh Puja timings

As per media reports, the puja timings for Ganesh Chaturthi are as follows:

New Delhi: 11:02 AM to 1:31 PM

Mumbai: 11:20 AM to 1:48 PM

Pune: 11:16 AM to 1:44 PM

Bengaluru: 11:02 AM to 1:28 PM

Hyderabad: 10:58 AM to 1:25 PM

Chennai: 10:51 AM to 1:18 PM

Kolkata: 10:18 AM to 12:46 PM

Jaipur: 11:08 AM to 1:36 PM

Ahmedabad: 11:21 AM to 1:49 PM

Noida: 11:02 AM to 1:30 PM

Significance

Ganesh visarjan will be observed on September 25, on Anant Chaturdashi, but devotees can also perform visarjan days earlier, as per their traditions. However, the visarjan is not simply the end of the celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi holds deep religious significance for devotees as Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the remover of obstacles and the deity of prosperity and good fortune. This beautiful festival brings families and communities together as they welcome Bappa.