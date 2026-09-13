Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Is it on September 13 or September 14? Know correct date

The popular festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada as per the Hindu calendar.

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals, is just around the corner. The popular festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada as per the Hindu calendar. However, there appears to be some confusion over whether Ganesh Chaturthi will fall on September 13 or September 14 this year. Read on to know the correct date.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Monday (September 14). According to Panchang calculations, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 7:06 am on September 14 and ends at 7:44 am on September 15. This means that devotees will perform Ganpati Sthapana on Monday. The 10-day Ganeshotsav will conclude with Anant Chaturdashi on September 25, when devotees perform Ganesh Visarjan, bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing the idol in water.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. Devotees often worship him before beginning important or auspicious activities and seek his blessings for the removal of obstacles. The festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and several other parts of the country. Some key highlights of the festival are public pandals, cultural programmes, prayers, and processions. Devotees planning Ganesh Sthapana should check the panchang for their city.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Key dates

Ganesh Chaturthi: Monday, September 14

Chaturthi Tithi begins: 7:06 am on September 14

Chaturthi Tithi ends: 7:44 am on September 15

Ganesh Visarjan/Anant Chaturdashi: September 25