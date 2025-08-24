Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Will government, private schools be closed on 27 August? Check state-wise list

To get the latest information on holidays and schedules, families should check official announcements from state education departments, school boards and school calendars.

August is not only packed with cultural festivities but also comes with important academic considerations for students across India. Parents and students need to stay updated on the official school holiday schedule, as holidays vary from state to state. While many schools are expected to observe holidays for Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam, the final decision depends on individual state governments and education boards.

In India, school holidays are generally decided by state authorities or specific school boards. Despite the festive mood, many schools continue to follow their regular academic timetable. To get the latest information on holidays and schedules, families should check official announcements from state education departments, school boards and school calendars.

Ganesh Chaturthi is widely celebrated across western and southern India. Schools and other institutions in these regions will remain closed as per state government notifications. However, it is not a nationwide public holiday, and schools in other states may remain open unless an official announcement is made.

For 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Wednesday, 27 August. Schools in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Telangana are expected to remain closed on this day so that students and families can fully take part in the celebrations. The festival honours the birth of Lord Ganesha and is marked by traditional prayers, colourful processions and community gatherings.

State-wise Holiday Details for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025:

Goa:

The Goa government has declared a public holiday for all schools and educational institutions on Ganesh Chaturthi. This allows students and staff to participate in the celebrations, which are observed with great enthusiasm in the state.

Maharashtra:

Ganesh Chaturthi holds immense cultural and religious significance in Maharashtra. All schools will remain closed so students, teachers and families can take part in traditional prayers, rituals and community events honouring Lord Ganesha. Parents and students are advised to keep an eye on official school notifications for any further updates.

Karnataka:

Schools across Karnataka will remain shut on Ganesh Chaturthi. The state government has issued an advisory to allow teachers, staff and students to participate in the celebrations. The festival is a major cultural event in Karnataka, featuring elaborate prayers, cultural performances and public installation of Ganesha idols.

Other States:

In other regions of India, holidays will depend on announcements made by respective state governments or education boards. Parents and students should regularly check official updates to confirm holiday dates.