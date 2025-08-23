Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 7 most famous Ganesh pandals across India you must visit

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

Meet Lucky Bisht, former RAW agent and bodyguard of PM Modi, now makes acting debut with...

'Value of a human life...': Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash amidst Pahalgam attack

From Shaitaan to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 5 films that explore dark world of black magic

Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions alerts public of fake audition calls, issues statement: 'We would like to declare...'

'Love the energy': Bengaluru woman turns her love for driving into reality by becoming auto-rickshaw driver, WATCH

'Jab tak khelunga...': RCB's Swastik Chikara reveals Virat Kohli's bold declaration on his remaining career

Baazigar, Partner, Sarkar, more: 5 Bollywood movies that were inspired by Hollywood classics

Days after Asia Cup squad announcement, Shubman Gill falls ill; to miss BCCI's major tournament

Five including Indians killed as New York tour bus falls into ditch, probe underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Star kids to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

Meet Lucky Bisht, former RAW agent and bodyguard of PM Modi, now makes acting debut with...

Meet Lucky Bisht, PM Modi's ex-bodyguard, makes acting debut with...

'Value of a human life...': Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash amidst Pahalgam attack

Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeIndia

INDIA

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 7 most famous Ganesh pandals across India you must visit

Ganesh Chaturthi is coming, and with it the grandeur of India’s most iconic pandals. From Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja and Andhericha Raja to Pune’s Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati and the golden GSB Seva Mandal, these famous celebrations capture the devotion and cultural spirit of Ganeshotsav.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 04:06 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 7 most famous Ganesh pandals across India you must visit
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of India’s most celebrated festivals, marked by grandeur, devotion, and stunningly decorated pandals. Every year, millions of devotees visit iconic Ganesh pandals to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. While celebrations happen across the country, certain pandals stand out for their history, scale, and spiritual significance. Here are seven of the most famous Ganesh pandals across India that truly capture the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai

Known as the “King of Lalbaug,” this pandal is undoubtedly the most famous in India. Established in 1934, Lalbaugcha Raja attracts millions of devotees every year. Believed to be a wish-fulfilling idol, people stand in queues for hours to seek blessings.

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Pune

One of the richest and most revered Ganesh temples in India, the Dagdusheth Ganpati is known for its grandeur. The idol is adorned with gold ornaments, and the celebrations here blend tradition with devotion.

Khairatabad Ganesh, Hyderabad

Khairatabad Ganesh is renowned as one of the tallest idols in India. Standing over 50 feet, this towering idol draws lakhs of devotees each year, making it a grand spectacle of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

GSB Seva Mandal, Mumbai

Often called the “Gold Ganpati,” the GSB Seva Mandal is famous for decorating the idol with kilos of pure gold and jewellery. Despite its opulence, the pandal maintains a spiritual atmosphere with traditional music and rituals.

Santosh Mitra Square Pandal, Kolkata

Ganesh Chaturthi has also gained popularity outside Maharashtra, and Kolkata is now home to some grand pandals. Santosh Mitra Square is particularly famous for its elaborate themes, blending art, tradition, and devotion in unique ways.

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, Mumbai

Dating back to 1920, this pandal is among Mumbai’s oldest and most loved Ganesh celebrations. Its charm lies in its community spirit, traditional decorations, and the historic bond it shares with local devotees.

Andhericha Raja, Mumbai

Popularly known as the “King of Andheri,” this pandal is famous not only for its beautiful idol but also for its unique visarjan (immersion) ceremony, which takes place much later than other pandals, drawing huge crowds.

From Mumbai to Hyderabad, these iconic Ganesh pandals showcase the festival’s true spirit, devotion, unity, and celebration. Visiting them during Ganesh Chaturthi is an experience that blends culture, spirituality, and tradition, leaving devotees in awe year after year.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music: IU, Suzy, Cha Eun-woo, more
7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music
Israel's Netanyahu to approve military takeover of Gaza, orders immediate talks to 'release all hostages'
Netanyahu to approve military takeover of Gaza, orders immediate talks to...
Overeating Protein? 5 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore
Overeating Protein? 5 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore
Good News: Patna-Purnia Expressway becomes Bihar’s pride as 9th National Expressway, check routes, travel time and other details
Patna-Purnia Expressway becomes Bihar’s pride as 9th National Expressway
On National Space Day, ISRO chief V Narayanan's BIG announcement on Chandrayaan-4
On National Space Day, ISRO chief's BIG announcement on Chandrayaan-4
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE