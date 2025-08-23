Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 7 most famous Ganesh pandals across India you must visit

Ganesh Chaturthi is coming, and with it the grandeur of India’s most iconic pandals. From Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja and Andhericha Raja to Pune’s Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati and the golden GSB Seva Mandal, these famous celebrations capture the devotion and cultural spirit of Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of India’s most celebrated festivals, marked by grandeur, devotion, and stunningly decorated pandals. Every year, millions of devotees visit iconic Ganesh pandals to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. While celebrations happen across the country, certain pandals stand out for their history, scale, and spiritual significance. Here are seven of the most famous Ganesh pandals across India that truly capture the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai

Known as the “King of Lalbaug,” this pandal is undoubtedly the most famous in India. Established in 1934, Lalbaugcha Raja attracts millions of devotees every year. Believed to be a wish-fulfilling idol, people stand in queues for hours to seek blessings.

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Pune

One of the richest and most revered Ganesh temples in India, the Dagdusheth Ganpati is known for its grandeur. The idol is adorned with gold ornaments, and the celebrations here blend tradition with devotion.

Khairatabad Ganesh, Hyderabad

Khairatabad Ganesh is renowned as one of the tallest idols in India. Standing over 50 feet, this towering idol draws lakhs of devotees each year, making it a grand spectacle of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

GSB Seva Mandal, Mumbai

Often called the “Gold Ganpati,” the GSB Seva Mandal is famous for decorating the idol with kilos of pure gold and jewellery. Despite its opulence, the pandal maintains a spiritual atmosphere with traditional music and rituals.

Santosh Mitra Square Pandal, Kolkata

Ganesh Chaturthi has also gained popularity outside Maharashtra, and Kolkata is now home to some grand pandals. Santosh Mitra Square is particularly famous for its elaborate themes, blending art, tradition, and devotion in unique ways.

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, Mumbai

Dating back to 1920, this pandal is among Mumbai’s oldest and most loved Ganesh celebrations. Its charm lies in its community spirit, traditional decorations, and the historic bond it shares with local devotees.

Andhericha Raja, Mumbai

Popularly known as the “King of Andheri,” this pandal is famous not only for its beautiful idol but also for its unique visarjan (immersion) ceremony, which takes place much later than other pandals, drawing huge crowds.

From Mumbai to Hyderabad, these iconic Ganesh pandals showcase the festival’s true spirit, devotion, unity, and celebration. Visiting them during Ganesh Chaturthi is an experience that blends culture, spirituality, and tradition, leaving devotees in awe year after year.

