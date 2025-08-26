Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 at Siddhivinayak Temple timings: Live aarti, darshan, online prasad booking

The Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai is a 200-year-old shrine dedicated to Lord Ganesha. With daily Aartis, online booking, and live darshan, it is one of the significant spiritual hubs for devotees worldwide.

Shivani Tiwari

Aug 26, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 at Siddhivinayak Temple timings: Live aarti, darshan, online prasad booking
    Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai is one of the most famous temples dedicated to Lord Ganesha in India. Located in Prabhadevi, this sacred shrine attracts millions of devotees every year to seek the blessings of wisdom, prosperity, and peace.

    History and significance

    The temple was originally built in 1801 by Laxman Vithu and Deubai Patil. For more than 200 years, it has remained a symbol of faith and devotion. The main idol of Lord Ganesha is about 2.5 feet tall, carved from black stone with a uniquely curved trunk. 

    The temple is also known for its beautiful architecture. The golden dome, carved wooden doors, and artistic interiors add to its divine charm, making it not only a spiritual destination but also a heritage landmark of Mumbai.

    Darshan and Aarti Timings 2025

    To have a peaceful visit, it’s important to know the Wednesday to Monday schedule:

    Kakad Aarti (Morning Aarti): 5:30 am– 6:00 am

    General Darshan (Morning): 6:00 am – 12:15 pm

    Naivedya Offering: 12:15 pm – 12:30 pm

    Madhyan Aarti (Midday Aarti): 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm

    General Darshan (Afternoon): 1:00 pm – 7:20 pm

    Dhoop Aarti (Evening): 7:30 pm – 8:00 pm

    Shejaarti (Closing Aarti): 9:50 pm

    These timings may slightly change on special days or festivals, especially during Ganesh Chaturthi.

    • Shree Darshan – The early morning darshan: 4:00 am to 4:45 am
    • Kakad Aarti – The early morning prayer: 5:00 am to 5:30 am
    • Shree Darshan – The early morning darshan: morning 5:30 am to morning 10:45 am
    • Pooja, Abhishekha, Naivedhya and Aarti – morning at 10:45 am to afternoon 1:30 pm
    • Shree Darshan – afternoon 1:30 pm to evening 7:20 pm
    • Aarti – The Prayer in the evening: 7:30 pm to 8:00 pm
    • Shree Darshan – The Night Darshan: 8:00 pm to 10 pm
    • Shejaarti – The last Aarti of the day before bedtime: night 10:00 pm(The temple Gabhara doors remain closed after shejaarti)

    Live darshan

    If you can't visit the temple, you can still have Darshan online. The temple trust provides 24/7 live streaming of the idol and Aartis through its official website, app, and YouTube channel. This service will be available during Ganesh Chaturthi when devotees from all across the world join virtually to witness the grand celebrations.

    Ordering prasad online

    For devotees living outside Mumbai, there's a special Prasad delivery service available through trusted third-party platforms. Freshly prepared ladoos and offerings are delivered to your home, helping you stay connected to Ganpati Bappa’s blessings. 

