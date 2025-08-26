Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 at Lalbaugcha Raja: Darshan timings, where to live stream, how to get prasad online

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD predicts intense rain, thunderstorms; red alert issued

Amid trade talks, Donald Trump says US will 'allow entry of 600000 students from China', calls it very...

Tired of Hair fall? Jawed Habib shares kitchen secret for stronger, healthier hair

Saudi Arabia's gift to Indians going for Umrah, no need for visa agents, new platform launched: What is Nusuk Umrah?

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara: A rundown of Indian cricketers who retired in 2025

Aashiqui, Rockstar, Aashiqui 2, know 5 Bollywood films that are remembered more for their songs than stories

US notifies additional 25% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, why is it not trade issue? Donald Trump's real intentions are...

Malayali influencer criticises Janhvi Kapoor’s diction, wrong lyrics in Param Sundari: 'Why couldn’t the makers...'

From Rohit Saraf–Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan–Sreeleela: Top 6 fresh Bollywood pairs to watch in 2025

After Vivek Agnihotri's 'protein' jibe, John Abraham slams films that 'exploit hyper-political environments', says they lack...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amid trade talks, Donald Trump says US will 'allow entry of 600000 students from China', calls it very...

Amid trade talks, Trump says US will 'allow entry of 600000 students from China'

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD predicts intense rain, thunderstorms; red alert issued

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD predicts intense rain, thunderstorms; red alert is

Tired of Hair fall? Jawed Habib shares kitchen secret for stronger, healthier hair

Tired of Hair fall? Jawed Habib shares kitchen secret for stronger, healthy hair

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 at Lalbaugcha Raja: Darshan timings, where to live stream, how to get prasad online

Lalbaugcha Raja offers darshan, aartis, live streaming, online ticket booking, and pasad delivery, making the Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 accessible to devotees worldwide.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 02:01 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 at Lalbaugcha Raja: Darshan timings, where to live stream, how to get prasad online
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the grand festivals in India. This year, it will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6. Dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the festival is observed with unmatched devotion across the country. While thousands of pandals are set up in every city, Lalbaugcha Raja is always in the spotlight. 

Every year, millions of devotees, including Bollywood celebrities to political leaders, flock to this pandal to seek blessings. Here’s a complete guide to Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan, Aarti schedule, ticket booking, and online services for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

Lalbaugcha Raja darshan schedule 2025

The Lalbaugcha Raja pandal offers devotees different types of Darshan experiences.

Darshan Timings (Daily):

General Darshan: 5:00 am – 11:00 pm

Charan Sparsha Darshan: 6:00 am – 11:00 pm

Mukh Darshan: 6:00 am – 11:00 pm

READ MORE: Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: What makes Mumbai’s most famous Ganpati idol so special? History, faith and devotion explained

Lalbaugcha Raja aarti and pooja timings

Daily Aartis are performed throughout the festival, filling the air with devotion and energy. You can book special poojas in advance through the official website.

Aarti Schedule:

Morning Aarti: 7:00 am – 7:30 am

Midday Aarti: 12:00 pm– 12:30 pm

Evening Aarti: 7:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Night Aarti: 10:00 pm – 10:30 pm

Lalbaugcha Raja ticket prices (2025)

To manage the massive crowds, different Darshan categories are available:

  • General darshan: Rs 50
  • VIP Darshan: Rs 200
  • Special Darshan: Rs 500

Live streaming darshan

If you cannot visit Mumbai, you can still join the celebrations. The official Lalbaugcha Raja YouTube channel and social media handles provide 24/7 live Darshan and Aarti streaming during Ganesh Chaturthi. This allows devotees all across the world to experience the divine presence in real time.

How to order Lalbaugcha Raja prasad online

You can receive the blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja by ordering Prasad online. The official Lalbaug Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal website (lalbaugcharaja.com) provides an authentic Prasad booking service. Simply visit the site, select the Prasad Booking option, fill in your details, and place the order to have the Prasad delivered directly to your registered address.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
GATE 2026 Exam: What are the new changes introduced this year? Check eligibility criteria, more
GATE 2026 Exam: What are the new changes introduced this year? Check eligibility
Malcolm McDowell admits daughter-in-law Lily Collins’ Emily in Paris isn’t his cup of tea
Malcolm McDowell admits daughter-in-law Lily Collins’ ‘Emily in Paris’ isn't...
From Rohit Saraf–Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan–Sreeleela: Top 6 fresh Bollywood pairs to watch in 2025
From Rohit Saraf–Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan–Sreeleela: Top 6 fresh Bolly
5 underrated timeless classics of Saif Ali Khan you must watch: Ek Hasina Thi to Parineeta, Being Cyrus
5 underrated classics of Saif Ali Khan you must-watch
Video of Greater Noida dowry victim Nikki Bhati smiling in Mercedes goes viral after death; Internet mourns with anger, grief
Video of Greater Noida dowry victim Nikki Bhati smiling in Mercedes goes viral a
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE