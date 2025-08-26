Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 at Lalbaugcha Raja: Darshan timings, where to live stream, how to get prasad online

Lalbaugcha Raja offers darshan, aartis, live streaming, online ticket booking, and pasad delivery, making the Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 accessible to devotees worldwide.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the grand festivals in India. This year, it will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6. Dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the festival is observed with unmatched devotion across the country. While thousands of pandals are set up in every city, Lalbaugcha Raja is always in the spotlight.

Every year, millions of devotees, including Bollywood celebrities to political leaders, flock to this pandal to seek blessings. Here’s a complete guide to Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan, Aarti schedule, ticket booking, and online services for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

Lalbaugcha Raja darshan schedule 2025

The Lalbaugcha Raja pandal offers devotees different types of Darshan experiences.

Darshan Timings (Daily):

General Darshan: 5:00 am – 11:00 pm

Charan Sparsha Darshan: 6:00 am – 11:00 pm

Mukh Darshan: 6:00 am – 11:00 pm

READ MORE: Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: What makes Mumbai’s most famous Ganpati idol so special? History, faith and devotion explained

Lalbaugcha Raja aarti and pooja timings

Daily Aartis are performed throughout the festival, filling the air with devotion and energy. You can book special poojas in advance through the official website.

Aarti Schedule:

Morning Aarti: 7:00 am – 7:30 am

Midday Aarti: 12:00 pm– 12:30 pm

Evening Aarti: 7:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Night Aarti: 10:00 pm – 10:30 pm

Lalbaugcha Raja ticket prices (2025)

To manage the massive crowds, different Darshan categories are available:

General darshan: Rs 50

VIP Darshan: Rs 200

Special Darshan: Rs 500

Live streaming darshan

If you cannot visit Mumbai, you can still join the celebrations. The official Lalbaugcha Raja YouTube channel and social media handles provide 24/7 live Darshan and Aarti streaming during Ganesh Chaturthi. This allows devotees all across the world to experience the divine presence in real time.

How to order Lalbaugcha Raja prasad online

You can receive the blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja by ordering Prasad online. The official Lalbaug Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal website (lalbaugcharaja.com) provides an authentic Prasad booking service. Simply visit the site, select the Prasad Booking option, fill in your details, and place the order to have the Prasad delivered directly to your registered address.