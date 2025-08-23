Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 majestic Ganesh temples to seek blessings this festive season

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

Meet Lucky Bisht, former RAW agent and bodyguard of PM Modi, now makes acting debut with...

'Value of a human life...': Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash amidst Pahalgam attack

From Shaitaan to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 5 films that explore dark world of black magic

Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions alerts public of fake audition calls, issues statement: 'We would like to declare...'

'Love the energy': Bengaluru woman turns her love for driving into reality by becoming auto-rickshaw driver, WATCH

'Jab tak khelunga...': RCB's Swastik Chikara reveals Virat Kohli's bold declaration on his remaining career

Baazigar, Partner, Sarkar, more: 5 Bollywood movies that were inspired by Hollywood classics

Days after Asia Cup squad announcement, Shubman Gill falls ill; to miss BCCI's major tournament

Five including Indians killed as New York tour bus falls into ditch, probe underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Star kids to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

Meet Lucky Bisht, former RAW agent and bodyguard of PM Modi, now makes acting debut with...

Meet Lucky Bisht, PM Modi's ex-bodyguard, makes acting debut with...

'Value of a human life...': Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash amidst Pahalgam attack

Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeIndia

INDIA

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 majestic Ganesh temples to seek blessings this festive season

Ganesh Chaturthi is the perfect time to explore India’s most stunning Ganesh temples, each celebrated for its unique history, spiritual aura, and magnificent architecture.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 04:08 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 majestic Ganesh temples to seek blessings this festive season
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai (Maharashtra)

Untitled-design-1Mumbai’s most beloved Ganesh shrine was consecrated in 1801 and houses a compact black-stone idol with the right-curving trunk, flanked by Riddhi and Siddhi, attributes devotees associate with prosperity and success. Expect dense weekday queues and special festive crowds.

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, Pune (Maharashtra)

Untitled-design-2This famed Pune temple, born from a late-19th-century vow by sweet-maker Dagdusheth Halwai, draws massive Ganeshotsav footfall. The richly adorned idol, a hub for celebrity and public darshan alike, sits at the heart of a charitable trust that funds social initiatives year-round.

Trinetra Ganesh Temple, Ranthambore Fort (Rajasthan)

Untitled-design-3Set inside the UNESCO-listed Ranthambore Fort, this shrine is noted for Ganesha’s three-eyed depiction and a unique custom: wedding cards from across India are sent here first for blessings. The fort’s lofty ramparts deliver sweeping jungle views, plan to climb.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes

Ucchi Pillayar Temple, Rockfort, Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu)

Untitled-design-4A 7th-century hilltop shrine perched atop Trichy’s ancient granite outcrop, Ucchi Pillayar rewards a stair climb with breezy city panoramas and classic Dravidian temple details. Legends link the site to Vibhishana and Ganesha after the Ramayana.

Swayambhu Ganpati Temple, Ganpatipule (Maharashtra)

Untitled-design-5Sea-facing and swayambhu (self-manifested), this coastal temple venerates the west-facing 'Paschim Dwar-Devata.' Devotees often perform a one-kilometre pradakshina around the adjoining hill, with sunsets over the Konkan adding to the allure.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will India-China-Russia axis emerge due to Donald Trump's foreign policy blunders? Modi's meeting with Putin and Xi may begin...
Will India-China-Russia axis emerge due to Trump's blunders? Modi's meeting ...
Himachal Pradesh School Holidays: Schools, colleges closed in several districts as heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal
Himachal Pradesh School Holidays: Schools, colleges closed in several districts
US President Donald Trump takes BIG decision, extends TikTok ban deadline again due to...
US President Donald Trump takes BIG decision, extends TikTok ban deadline again
Kriti Sanon says Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi was made on the same scale as male-led films: 'Someone had the guts to...'
Kriti Sanon says this Alia Bhatt film was made on same scale as male-led movies
Is your money safe in Dream11 Wallet? See how you can withdraw it after online gaming app pauses pay-to-play contests
Is your money safe in Dream11 Wallet? See how you can withdraw it
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE