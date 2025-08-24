Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 best cities to soak in festival’s grandeur

As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 nears, here are the top 5 Indian cities to experience the festival’s grandeur and devotion.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 06:55 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 best cities to soak in festival’s grandeur
Mumbai, Maharashtra

Untitled-design-1Mumbai hosts India’s most famous public darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja, the marquee sarvajanik idol that draws oceanic crowds before its grand immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty. The 11-day festivities, aartis, and all-night processions transform the city into one continuous celebration of faith and community spirit.

Pune, Maharashtra

Untitled-design-2Pune balances grandeur with heritage. Visitors flock to the 'Manache Ganpati' (the five revered mandals) and the century-old Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, a focal point for darshan and cultural programs. Old-city pandals showcase how Pune popularised the public Ganeshotsav tradition.

Hyderabad, Telangana

Untitled-design-3Hyderabad’s Khairatabad Ganesh is a show-stopper, one of the tallest annual installations in the country, often crossing record heights. Eco-friendly idols across the city and the massive immersion at Hussain Sagar make Hyderabad a must-visit for scale and creativity.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 majestic Ganesh temples to seek blessings this festive season

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Untitled-design-4Bengaluru blends devotion with performance at the long-running Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava (established in 1962). Citywide pandals, concerts, and food fairs create a family-friendly festival vibe while keeping the spiritual core intact, perfect for travelers who want culture with their darshan.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Untitled-design-5Chennai’s Vinayaka Chaturthi culminates in massive, well-coordinated seaside immersions along Marina Beach and Foreshore Estate. With designated immersion points and throngs of devotees, the city delivers a dramatic coastal finale to the festival.

