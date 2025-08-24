Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 best cities to soak in festival’s grandeur

'Hats off to him for starting....': Virender Sehwag's massive statement on Virat Kohli
INDIA
As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 nears, here are the top 5 Indian cities to experience the festival’s grandeur and devotion.
Mumbai, Maharashtra
Mumbai hosts India’s most famous public darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja, the marquee sarvajanik idol that draws oceanic crowds before its grand immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty. The 11-day festivities, aartis, and all-night processions transform the city into one continuous celebration of faith and community spirit.
Pune, Maharashtra
Pune balances grandeur with heritage. Visitors flock to the 'Manache Ganpati' (the five revered mandals) and the century-old Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, a focal point for darshan and cultural programs. Old-city pandals showcase how Pune popularised the public Ganeshotsav tradition.
Hyderabad, Telangana
Hyderabad’s Khairatabad Ganesh is a show-stopper, one of the tallest annual installations in the country, often crossing record heights. Eco-friendly idols across the city and the massive immersion at Hussain Sagar make Hyderabad a must-visit for scale and creativity.
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Bengaluru blends devotion with performance at the long-running Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava (established in 1962). Citywide pandals, concerts, and food fairs create a family-friendly festival vibe while keeping the spiritual core intact, perfect for travelers who want culture with their darshan.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Chennai’s Vinayaka Chaturthi culminates in massive, well-coordinated seaside immersions along Marina Beach and Foreshore Estate. With designated immersion points and throngs of devotees, the city delivers a dramatic coastal finale to the festival.