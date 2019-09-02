Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Best messages, quotes,WhatsApp, SMS to send your loved ones

Ganesha is the Lord of Bliss and defeater of obstacles

It’s that time of the year again. Everyone’s favourite elephant God will be brought into various homes and pandals and thousands of people will throng to get a good darshan. Ganesha, the obstacle defeater and the Lord of Bliss, will guide us through all our turbulence and show us the light.

During Ganesh Chaturthi festivities Ganesha idols are installed in homes or in huge public temporary pandals. Family and friends come together to celebrate this festival.

This Ganesh Chaturthi greet your loved ones with prosperity and good fortune with these wishes...

1. May Lord Ganesh bring you good luck and prosperity! Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi.

2. May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with peace and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone.

3. I wish you Happy Ganesh Chaturthi and I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life, may your all dreams come true.

4. May your life gets filled with sweetness like the Modaks of Lord Ganesha, may Lord Ganesha bestow you the power to destroy your sorrow.

5. Lord Ganesh is our mentor and protector / May He enriches your life / by always giving you great beginnings and removing obstacles from your life.

6. Shree Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha | Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada ||

7. May the destroyer of evil grace you with peace and love; And blessings be showered upon you from heaven up above!

8. This is a special time when family, and friends get together, for fun. Wishing laughter and fun to cheer your days, in this festive season of Ganesha Puja and always! Happy Ganesh Puja.

9. Forget all your sorrow, Make way for the happiness that follows. Leave behind all the jealousy and anger, May Bappa protect you from all the danger. Here's wishing you and your family A very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

10. Gajanana Shri Ganaraya aadi Vandu tujhe Moraya. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Mangal Murti Morya Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!