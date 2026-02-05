Gandiva Missile: Arjuna’s Bow Reborn Today

On Feb 3, 2026, DRDO successfully tested Astra Gandiva (Astra Mk-3), a long-range air-to-air missile. Using advanced SFDR technology, it draws oxygen from the air, allowing greater fuel efficiency and a strike range of up to 350 km, boosting India’s aerial combat power.

Imagine you are standing at your rooftop and you hear the biggest news about India's defense. On February 3rd, 2026, our country has done something really special. DRDO, which is India's Defense Research and Development Organization, successfully tested a super powerful missile called Astra Gandiva. But what exactly is this missile? Why should you care about it? Let us understand this in the simplest way possible, the way you would understand it when you chat with your friends.

First, let us understand the name itself. Astra means weapon in our Indian tradition, something you see in mythological stories. Gandiva was the famous magical bow of Arjuna in the Mahabharata. So naming this missile Gandiva is like saying India has created its own magical weapon for the sky. Pretty cool, right? This missile is actually called Astra Mark 3, and it is an air-to-air missile. This means it is launched from fighter jets in the sky to destroy enemy aircraft.

Now, the big question is, how does this missile fly? Here is where the real magic happens. Most missiles you might have heard about use regular engines that carry their own oxygen inside for burning fuel. Think of it like a rocket that carries everything it needs to burn, just like a matchstick carries everything needed to create fire. But there is one problem with this system. If you carry oxygen inside the missile, you cannot carry much fuel. Less fuel means the missile cannot fly far. Also, once you light this type of motor, it burns continuously like a candle until all fuel finishes. It cannot be controlled once started.

But Gandiva is completely different and much smarter. This missile uses something called Solid Fuel-Ducted Ramjet technology (SFDR). Instead of carrying oxygen inside, the missile sucks oxygen directly from the air through special ducts in its front, just like how your motorcycle's engine breathes air. Because the missile does not need to carry heavy oxidizers, it can carry much more fuel. More fuel means it can travel longer distances. Scientists say this missile can reach targets up to three hundred and fifty kilometers away. Can you imagine the distance? That is like flying from Delhi to Jaipur completely!

Another amazing thing about this missile is that it can control how fast it burns. Unlike older missiles that lose power as they get closer to the target, Gandiva maintains its speed and power throughout the journey. This means the enemy cannot easily escape because the missile remains strong until the very end. This powerful advantage is called the no-escape zone, which for Gandiva is more than 200 Kms

But creating such a missile is not simple. The engineers faced real challenges. One big problem was that a ramjet engine only works when air flows through it very quickly, at supersonic speeds, which means faster than sound. So what did Indian scientists do? They attached a special booster that first speeds up the missile to the required speed, and only then does the ramjet engine turn on. This is intelligent engineering at its highest level.

During the test on February 3rd, the missile was launched from the ground, but that was just for testing purposes. In real action, fighter jets will carry these missiles and launch them from the sky. When launched from high altitude, the missile will travel even farther because there is less air resistance up there. So the actual range will be much more impressive than what we saw in the ground test.

Here is why this matters for India. First, we are now among very few countries that possess this advanced technology. Second, India no longer needs to depend on other nations for this type of powerful weapon. This is called self-reliance or Atmanirbharta, something our government believes in strongly. Third, the Astra series is growing stronger. Astra Mark 1 is already being used by Indian Air Force. Mark 2 is coming this year. And now Mark 3, Gandiva, is being prepared. Together, these three missiles will protect India's sky with ranges from 100 kilometers to 350 kilometers.

Scientists believe this missile could be ready for actual service in the Indian Air Force by 2028. Once it comes, it will be installed on fighter jets like Tejas, which is our own aircraft, and Rafale jets. This combination will make India's air force incredibly powerful and self-sufficient.

This is not just about one missile. This is about India's future, about our young people studying science and engineering, and about our nation becoming truly independent in defense technology. When you see Indian fighter jets protecting our skies with indigenous weapons like Gandiva, you will understand that this moment is truly historic. This is the India of the future, strong and self-reliant.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany)