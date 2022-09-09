Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Gandhis' constant attack forced me to retaliate: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Soon after his exit, a battery of Congress leaders launched a concerted attack against Azad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 07:07 AM IST

Gandhis' constant attack forced me to retaliate: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Ghulam Nabi Azad (File)

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday attacked Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, saying he had been maintaining dignified silence since his exit but their continual attack forced him to retaliate. Azad made the remarks at a rally in his hometown, Doda.

Last month Azad wrote an explosive resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi squarely blaming Rahul Gandhi for his unceremonious exit. He called Rahul an immature and childish politician and accused him of running the Congress party via what he called remote control.

Soon after his exit, a battery of Congress leaders launched a concerted attack against Azad.

Azad said his single act of retaliation grounded them.

Azad has announced his own party in the Union Territory.

"After my resignation letter, I maintained a dignified silence for four days but when Sonia Gandhi and Rahul kept attacking me, I was left with no other option but to make my point, as my religion and ethics of politics give you the right to protect yourself when you are attacked," Azad said.

"They tried to defame me by firing missiles at me but when I retaliated, they got grounded with a single shot of 303 rifle.

"If I had used a ballistic missile, then they would have vanished from the politics forever," he added.

Azad promised that he would fight for the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 447 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.