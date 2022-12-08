Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Gandhinagar South Election Result 2022: BJP's Alpesh Thakor leading against Congress' Himanshu Patel

Gandhinagar South Election Result 2022: BJP's Alpesh Thakor has secured 35,252 votes till 11.30 am.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

Gandhinagar South Election Result 2022: BJP's Alpesh Thakor leading against Congress' Himanshu Patel
Gandhinagar South Election Result 2022: BJP's Alpesh Thakor leading against Congress' Himanshu Patel (file photo)

The counting is underway for the Gujarat Assembly election results 2022, in which BJP's Alpesh Thakor is currently leading from the Gandhinagar South seat with a vote margin of 8,684 and has secured 35,252 votes till 11.30 am.

However, the official results are expected to be declared by this evening. According to the latest trends, Congress's Dr Himanshu Patel is at number 2 and has secured 26,568 votes, followed by Aam Aadmi Party's Dolat Patel with 1,937 votes. Gandhinagar South went to polls in the second phase of elections in Gujarat on December 5.

Who is Alpesh Thakor, BJP candidate from Gandhinagar South seat?

Alpesh Thakor is the former Congress leader who joined the BJP in 2019. He won on the Congress ticket in 2017, but the leader lost his Radhanpur seat in bypoll held in 2019.

This time, the BJP has fielded Alpesh Thakor as their candidate for the Gandhinagar South constituency. Alpesh Thakor was one of the main faces of the anti-BJP campaign in the 2017 polls. Congress has fielded its spokesperson Himanshu Patel against Alpesh from the seat.

BJP has emerged victorious in the constituency for two consecutive terms. The seat, where most of the voters are from the urban areas, is a stronghold of the BJP. The seat came into existence from the Gandhinagar district after the delimitation in 2008. The BJP won both the 2012 and 2017 Assembly elections from the seat. In 2017, Shambhuji Thakor won the seat for BJP.

READ | Himachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE 2022: Congress takes steady lead over BJP with 38 seats, EC declares majority

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Viral Photos of the Day: Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha give fashion goals
Avoid these 5 financial mistakes ahead of the new year
Adorn these Bollywood-inspired unconventional bridal looks on your big day
From Gandii Baat to XXX: Ekta Kapoor's erotic shows that made heads turn
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Captain Courageous': Rohit Sharma comes out to bat with injured thumb, hits 92m sixes!
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.