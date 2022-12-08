Gandhinagar South Election Result 2022: BJP's Alpesh Thakor leading against Congress' Himanshu Patel (file photo)

The counting is underway for the Gujarat Assembly election results 2022, in which BJP's Alpesh Thakor is currently leading from the Gandhinagar South seat with a vote margin of 8,684 and has secured 35,252 votes till 11.30 am.

However, the official results are expected to be declared by this evening. According to the latest trends, Congress's Dr Himanshu Patel is at number 2 and has secured 26,568 votes, followed by Aam Aadmi Party's Dolat Patel with 1,937 votes. Gandhinagar South went to polls in the second phase of elections in Gujarat on December 5.

Who is Alpesh Thakor, BJP candidate from Gandhinagar South seat?

Alpesh Thakor is the former Congress leader who joined the BJP in 2019. He won on the Congress ticket in 2017, but the leader lost his Radhanpur seat in bypoll held in 2019.

This time, the BJP has fielded Alpesh Thakor as their candidate for the Gandhinagar South constituency. Alpesh Thakor was one of the main faces of the anti-BJP campaign in the 2017 polls. Congress has fielded its spokesperson Himanshu Patel against Alpesh from the seat.

BJP has emerged victorious in the constituency for two consecutive terms. The seat, where most of the voters are from the urban areas, is a stronghold of the BJP. The seat came into existence from the Gandhinagar district after the delimitation in 2008. The BJP won both the 2012 and 2017 Assembly elections from the seat. In 2017, Shambhuji Thakor won the seat for BJP.

