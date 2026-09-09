FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
South Africa debutant creates history, equals huge world record with 150 vs Namibia

South Africa debutant creates history, equals huge world record with 150

8th Pay Commission: How much pension can central govt employees get under proposed pension structure?

8th Pay Commission: How much pension can central govt employees get?

Akshaye Khanna makes rare appearance after Dhurandhar's success on same day as Drishyam: The Conclusion trailer release | Watch

Akshaye Khanna makes rare appearance after Dhurandhar's success

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Gandhinagar Crane Collapse: At least 10 workers trapped at construction site in Gujarat, rescue underway

A crane collapsed at a construction site in Gandhinagar’s Kudasan area, reportedly trapping at least 10 workers as rescue operations are underway.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 09, 2026, 11:59 PM IST

Gandhinagar Crane Collapse: At least 10 workers trapped at construction site in Gujarat, rescue underway
Gandhinagar Crane Collapse: At least 10 workers trapped at construction site
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A crane collapsed at a construction site in the Kudasan area of Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday evening, leaving at least 10 workers reportedly trapped. Emergency teams have launched immediate rescue operations at the site.

Officials said 10-15 workers were trapped after the massive crane came crashing down at the construction site in the state capital’s Kudasan area. Four workers have so far been rescued. “As soon as the information was received, a local police team and four fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene. A rescue operation is being carried out on a war footing,” an official said.

Ambulances have also been deployed at the site to provide immediate medical assistance to those rescued.

According to IANS reports, the injured were admitted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital for treatment. An Ambulance staff member said, "Eleven people have been transported... There were perhaps two women and the remaining nine were men, and there were no children; they were all workers who were working here."

Fire department personnel Vipul said, "We have rescued eleven people, who have been sent to the hospital in ambulances. Rescue and search operations are ongoing. We will know exactly how many people are trapped inside once the search operation progresses further. Vehicles have also arrived from Ahmedabad. Teams from both Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad are making every effort." 

According to Rajesh Patel, Fire Office Gandhinagar,  a portion of an under-construction building collapsed, and the fire department teams are currently engaged in rescue operations at the site, as per ANI reports.

More details awaited.

(This is a developing story)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nepal Floods: Death toll rises to 1369, over 5100 still missing; India sends 8th IAF relief flight
Nepal Floods: Death toll rises to 1,369, over 5,100 still missing
Gandhinagar Crane Collapse: At least 10 workers trapped at construction site in Gujarat, rescue underway
Gandhinagar Crane Collapse: At least 10 workers trapped at construction site
Satya Niketan Building Collapse Explained: What went wrong and how MCD is cracking down on unsafe PGs
Satya Niketan Building Collapse: What went wrong; MCD’s city-wide crackdown
Drishyam 3: Jaideep Ahlawat reacts to replacing Akshaye Khanna, getting compared by Dhurandhar star: 'It wasn't framed as if I was...'
Drishyam 3: Jaideep Ahlawat reacts to getting compared from Akshaye Khanna
Women's Asia Cup 2026: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh semifinal match live on TV and online?
Women's Asia Cup 2026: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh semifinal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement