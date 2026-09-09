Gandhinagar Crane Collapse: At least 10 workers trapped at construction site in Gujarat, rescue underway

A crane collapsed at a construction site in Gandhinagar’s Kudasan area, reportedly trapping at least 10 workers as rescue operations are underway.

A crane collapsed at a construction site in the Kudasan area of Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday evening, leaving at least 10 workers reportedly trapped. Emergency teams have launched immediate rescue operations at the site.

Officials said 10-15 workers were trapped after the massive crane came crashing down at the construction site in the state capital’s Kudasan area. Four workers have so far been rescued. “As soon as the information was received, a local police team and four fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene. A rescue operation is being carried out on a war footing,” an official said.

Ambulances have also been deployed at the site to provide immediate medical assistance to those rescued.

According to IANS reports, the injured were admitted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital for treatment. An Ambulance staff member said, "Eleven people have been transported... There were perhaps two women and the remaining nine were men, and there were no children; they were all workers who were working here."

Fire department personnel Vipul said, "We have rescued eleven people, who have been sent to the hospital in ambulances. Rescue and search operations are ongoing. We will know exactly how many people are trapped inside once the search operation progresses further. Vehicles have also arrived from Ahmedabad. Teams from both Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad are making every effort."

According to Rajesh Patel, Fire Office Gandhinagar, a portion of an under-construction building collapsed, and the fire department teams are currently engaged in rescue operations at the site, as per ANI reports.

More details awaited.

(This is a developing story)