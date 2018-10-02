Gandhi Jayanti: 3 Delhi monuments to be lit in tricolour to mark Bapuji's birth anniversary

Three monuments in the national capital will be illuminated with colours of the national flag to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The monuments -- Gol Gumbad, Bijri Khan and Paik tombs -- will be illuminated for seven days from Gandhi Jayanti, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

"Through community engagement and cultural interventions, we want to highlight the amazing layers of Delhi's history and keep alive its composite culture," he said.

The Delhi government's department of archaeology will illuminate the monuments, for a week, from 7 pm to 11 pm, a government statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes to the father of the nation at Rajghat.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday also paid tributes to Bapuji at Rajghat on his birth anniversary.

The Congress chief was among the first of the senior leaders to pay homage to Gandhi at his iconic memorial this morning.

"Gandhiji is not an immobile statue, he is a living set of ideas and values flowing through India. Truth and non-violence, which he lived for and was killed for are the foundation of our country. True patriots must protect them," Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter.

Both Rahul and Sonia left immediately as they are slated to travel to Wardha for the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, who arrived soon after Rahul, also paid homage to the Mahatma.

After them, Sonia Gandhi arrived and paid floral tributes amid the strains of 'bhajans'.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and senior BJP leader L K Advani also paid tributes to Gandhi on the occasion.

(With PTI inputs)