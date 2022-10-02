Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Why is Mahatma Gandhi's memorial called Raj Ghat? Know the reason

Mahatma Gandhi is commemorated at Raj Ghat. It is close to the Yamuna River and was formerly known as a historic ghat. The walled city included a gate known as the "Raj Ghat Gate," which opened at Raj Ghat on the Yamuna. The memorial site eventually acquired the name Raj Ghat. On January 31, 1948, a day after his passing, Mahatma Gandhi's last ceremonies were conducted here.

This Mahatma Gandhi memorial can be found four kilometres from Janpath, toward the northeast of Feroz Shah, between Ring Road and the Yamuna River's banks, and to the southeast of Red Fort. Many tourists flock to the location of Mahatma Gandhi's cremation, which is marked by a platform made of black marble. Hey Ram, his parting words, are written on the stone, which is perpetually decorated with flowers. Vanu G. Bhuta, who created the memorial, wanted it to convey the simplicity of the Mahatma's way of life. It has an open end with an eternal flame that never goes out.

When visiting India, foreign dignitaries honour Gandhi by placing flowers on the platform. Along with the prayer sessions conducted on Gandhi's birth and death anniversaries, a commemoration event is held at Raj Ghat every Friday. There is also a Gandhi Memorial Museum, open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm, when a documentary about his life and philosophy is shown. It is also shown on Sundays at 4 p.m. in Hindi, and at 5 p.m. in English.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on the 2nd of October every year:

Every year on October 2nd, Gandhi Jayanti is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also known as Mahatma Gandhi.

He helped lead the Indian independence movement against British rule alongside many other national leaders, earning the title of "Father of the Nation." His nonviolent method served as an example for several civil rights movements throughout the globe.