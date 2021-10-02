Gandhi Jayanti 2021: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 152nd birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions."

Gandhi Jayanti is marked every year on October 2 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who is also called the father of the nation. Many nations, along with India, celebrate his birth anniversary as the International Day of Non-Violence.

India is celebrating the 152nd Gandhi Jayanti today (Saturday).

PM Modi also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi.

Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869. He was a lawyer, politician, social activist, and writer, who started the nationalist movement against the British rule of India.

The father of the nation promoted non-violence as a tool to free India from British rule. His non-violence movement won millions of hearts leaving its mark on the world.

People across the globe remember Mahatma Gandhi's life and legacy on his birth anniversary.