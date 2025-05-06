Noida is set to introduce double-decker buses later this month, marking a significant step forward in enhancing the city’s public transport infrastructure. This new service is expected to benefit commuters, including students and office workers, by offering a more efficient and spacious mode of transport.

Initially, the buses will operate along the Pari Chowk to Morna Depot route, one of the busiest corridors in Noida. Based on passenger demand, the route may later be extended to include Jewar. The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department plans to roll out 20 double-decker buses across the state in the first phase.

The introduction of these buses aims to accommodate the increasing number of passengers on this route. Regular buses currently ply between Morna Depot, Pari Chowk, and Jewar, but the addition of double-decker buses will significantly increase capacity.

According to sources cited by Jagran.com, a state-level meeting two days ago decided to implement double-decker buses. If the trial proves successful, more buses will be added to the fleet. Depot management has already begun preparations to ensure a smooth rollout of the service.

Currently, CNG buses operate between Pari Chowk and Jewar, as well as from Sector-37 to Pari Chowk. The introduction of double-decker buses will not only increase passenger capacity but also enhance the overall commuting experience for the city’s residents.

This new initiative is a promising development in addressing Noida’s growing transportation needs.