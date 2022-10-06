Headlines

Cough syrup deaths: What is Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited and who owns the company? What are WHO's allegations?

India's drug regulator, meanwhile, has launched a probe into WHO's allegations.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 02:56 PM IST

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday issued an alert alleging a medical product made by an Indian pharma company is linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia. The world's leading medical body said four contaminated medicines allegedly produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd have been potentially linked with acute kidney injuries in children resulting in their deaths. Quoting WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the body tweeted that it is conducting an investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India.

India's drug regulator, meanwhile, has launched a probe into WHO's allegations. 

Last month, WHO reportedly told DCGI that the four cough syrups have been found to be contaminated with Diethylene Glycol/Ethylene Glycol, which is hazardous to humans. 

WHO has said that out of the 23 samples it tested, four have tested positive for Diethylene Glycol/ Ethylene Glycol. 

PTI quoted sources as saying that the  United Nations Health Agency hasn't provided the exact "one-to-one causal relation of death" to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). 

CDSCO is also waiting for the report establishing the links between the medical products in question and photographs of labels/products that allegedly led to deaths. 

All you need to know about Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited

According to the information on the trade website India Mart, Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited was established in the year 1990. The company's products include CECOX-100 Capsules, EPEXIN-250 Capsules, CEXIM-200 Capsules, CAMESTIM Cream, CETAVEX Cream, DICMOL Gel, KOF Syrup, FEXX-250 DRY Syrup, MEPSPAS Syrup, ATORVIN Tablets, CAMESTIM Tablets, CEFA PLUS Tablets, etc.

The company started its business by manufacturing drugs like Paracetamol, Riboflavin 5 Phosphate, Chloramphenicol Palmitate, Metronidazole Benzoate, etc. 

The company claims the medicines are made by skilled pharmacists using best-grade medical substances. 

The company started exporting its medicines in 2000. 

It has two  ISO 9001:2008 certified medical plants at Kundli (Haryana) and Solan (Himachal Pradesh).  

Vivek Goyal is the CEO of the company whereas Naresh K Goyal is its promoter. 

The company claims it is WHO-GMP certified. 

It has between 50-100 employees with a turnover of not more than Rs 5 crore every year. 

