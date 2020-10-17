Galwan valley incident has left India-China relationship 'profoundly disturbed': EAM S Jaishankar

India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has said that Galwan incident has had a "deep public, political impact" and it has left the India-China relationship "profoundly disturbed".

The Galwan incident at Line of Actual Control (LAC) saw clashes between Chinese and Indian forces that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China also suffered casualties, but never came out with a number.

"What we saw this year was a departure from the entire series of agreement, the massing of a large amount of Chinese forces on the border was clearly contrary to all of this. When you have friction point, a large number of troops very close to each other....then something tragic like June 15th happened," EAM Jaishankar said.

The Galwan incident was the first military casualty after 1975 at the Line of Actual Control between India and China. The build-up by the Chinese started in the month of May and since then they are present in the area.

Asked about the reason for Chinese aggressiveness with India at the LAC, the minister said, "I haven't frankly got any reasonable explanation that I can tell from them on the matter".

"Large number of troops with weapons concentrated at that segment of border.. and it is a critical security challenge we face," he highlighted.

Both Indian and Chinese foreign and defence ministers met each other in the month of September, and since then 2 corps commanders meets have taken place to defuse the tensions at LAC.