Galwan valley face-off: Major General-level talks between India, China resume after inconclusive first round

Earlier yesterday, the talks between Major-Generals of India and China in the Galwan valley in Ladakh remained inconclusive.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 18, 2020, 01:03 PM IST

The second round of Major-General level talks between India and China is being today (i.e. June 18, Thursday) to resolve the issues between the two countries, hinted sources in the Indian Army. According to schedule, the talks began at 10:30 AM and is related to the violent face-off in the Galwan area on June 15-16.

Citing sources, news agency ANI reported that the talks were concluded late on Wednesday evening but remained inconclusive. 

"Talks between Major Generals of India and China in the Galwan valley are over. The talks have remained inconclusive as no immediate disengagement or change in the ground has taken place. More talks to take place in the coming days," sources told ANI.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday conveyed a tough message to his Chinese counterpart Foreign Minister Wang Yi, saying that events in Galwan were a "pre-mediated and planned action" that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties.

India wants restoration of old status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) prevailing before May 2020 when the first reports of Chinese incursions started appearing.

In a telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Jaishankar explained the sequence of events that led to violent face-off in Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). 

The minister conveyed the protest of the Government of India in the strongest terms on the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on 15 June 2020, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. 

"Ground commanders were meeting regularly to implement this consensus throughout the last week. While there was some progress, the Chinese side sought to erect a structure in Galwan valley on our side of the LAC. While this became a source of dispute, the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties," it added. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said earlier yesterday that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley area of Ladakh on June 15. 

 

(With ANI inputs)

