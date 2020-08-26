Galwan valley clash 'unfortunate', 'brief moment' from perspective of history: China

While efforts are underway to resolve the ongoing border dispute, India has rejected the Chinese suggestion to disengage equidistantly from the Finger area in Eastern Ladakh.

More than 2 months after the infamous Galwan valley clash, Chinese Ambassador to India called the incident `unfortunate', saying it is 'brief moment from the perspective of history.'

"Not long ago, an unfortunate incident happened in the border areas that neither China nor India would like to see. Now we are working to handle it properly. It is a brief moment from the perspective of history," the Chinese Ambassador said while speaking at China-India youth webinar.

He further said that diplomatic relations between China and India which have been going strong for 70 years, has withstood the test of time and become more resilient.

"It should not be disturbed by one thing at a time. In this new century, bilateral relations should continue to move forward instead of backward," he said.

"China sees India as a partner instead of a rival, and an opportunity instead of a threat. We hope to put the boundary question at an appropriate place in bilateral relations, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and push bilateral relations back on track at an early date," the Ambassador said.

Weidong said India and China "should live in peace and avoid conflicts."

"No country can be isolated from the rest of the world and seek development on its own. We should not only adhere to self-reliance, but also stick to opening up to the outside world in line with the trend of globalization. Only in this way can we achieve better development," he said.

The Chinese Ambassador emphasised that the economic complementarity between China and India is very strong.

"China has been India`s largest trading partner for many years in a row, while India is also China`s largest trading partner in South Asia. The Chinese and Indian economies are interwoven and interdependent," he said. "I think the two big economies of China and India should attract each other like magnets, rather than forcefully separate them."

The Chinese Ambassador said language learning is indispensable in people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries, which "cannot be ignored, let alone be politicized."

The two countries have held military and diplomatic consultations following a face-off between troops of two sides in Eastern Ladakh in June and the military build-up by China.

India had made it clear that for the situation to be normalized, the Chinese will have to completely deescalate and move back troops to their permanent locations.

While efforts are underway to resolve the ongoing border dispute, India has rejected the Chinese suggestion to disengage equidistantly from the Finger area in Eastern Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the top military commanders have also told their field commanders to be fully prepared for any eventuality or action on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) even as the Indian side is preparing for a long haul on the border.

At the moment, the Chinese are around the Finger 5 near the Pangong Tso lake and have deployed a large number of troops and equipment at the over five-kilometer stretch from Finger 5 to Finger 8 beyond which the Chinese bases existed before April-May timeframe.

(With ANI inputs)